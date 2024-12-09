Dubai has always excelled at transformation: that sweet spot where imagination meets action to bring an exciting new vision to life. Whether through the city’s own evolution from humble beginnings to a world-class travel destination or by empowering its residents to live fitter, healthier lives through Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), transformation is what Dubai does best.

Since DFC was launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world, the annual monthlong initiative has changed the face of fitness in Dubai forever.

To date, more than 13 million cumulative participants have joined the challenge, which encourages people to commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 consecutive days. For many, DFC is the kick-start to a lifelong fitness journey and they maintain their new active lifestyle long after DFC ends.

Participants often discover new passions through the incredible monthlong line-up of free 30 x 30 fitness villages, community hubs and a myriad of sporting activities and events. Plus, many of the world-class venues and facilities highlighted during DFC are permanent fixtures, including the padel courts, sports complexes and running and cycling tracks.

By demonstrating this level of commitment and investment in the well-being of its people, Dubai is increasingly establishing itself as an incredible destination, not only to visit but to live and work in.

Fitness worth travelling for

DFC has become as much of an October and November calendar fixture as the welcome temperature drop that signals the return of the outdoor season. The much-loved fitness initiative is perfectly timed to make the most of this burst in energy, as residents and visitors alike are inspired to get outside, get sociable and get moving.

For visitors, sunny Dubai provides a welcome escape from winter and a chance to stay active while experiencing the city’s unique blend of fitness, culture and entertainment. Plus, whether you’re with friends or family, or even travelling solo, the social, inclusive nature of DFC makes it a great way to make new friends.

For first-timers in Dubai, there’s even a new interactive Dubai Fitness Challenge map that turns the whole city into your own personal gym and makes it easy to navigate the incredible events and activities on offer, even after DFC has concluded. It’s the perfect resource if you want to get out of your hotel, make the most of your trip and get a workout in.

Moreover, the flagship events alone are worth travelling for, as they offer a completely unique and unforgettable way to experience the destination: by being part of a global fitness movement that makes the most of Dubai’s iconic locations.

Imagine being one of the 2,330 people exploring the serene waters of Hatta Dam at Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by RTA: or one of the 37,130 cyclists to pedal along Sheikh Zayed Road passed the city’s most iconic landmarks for Dubai Ride, presented by DP World.

As the conclusion to DFC, Dubai Run’s unmissable festival-like atmosphere drew a record-breaking 287,000 runners to experience the best of Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road along the 5K and 10K routes. It’s more than a sporting event — it’s a spectacle that celebrates the city and the people who call it home.

Benefits beyond 30x30

As well as establishing Dubai as a world-leading city when it comes to fitness, DFC has also had a tremendously positive impact on the well-being of the community. According to DFC data on the mental benefits of exercise,

*One in six people (15%) saw an improvement in their psychological well-being.

*One in six people (14%) saw an improvement in their self-esteem, reduction in anxiety levels and the ability to relax.

*83% saw an improvement in their sleeping patterns.

The positive ripple effect of just 30 minutes of daily exercise is powerful to witness. The World Health Organisation also links exercise to better cognitive function, problem-solving skills, mental resilience and self-confidence.

By experiencing these benefits during DFC, participants can be inspired to continue pursuing an active lifestyle long after the 30x30 challenge is over. Given that 2,735,158 people took part in DFC in 2024 alone, there is no doubt in the initiative’s power to transform lives and create a happier, healthier and more productive society.

I would like to share my sincere gratitude to the 2,735,158 people who took part in DFC 2024. Your enthusiasm, commitment and community spirit are what bring this event to life year after year, and it has been inspiring to witness.

I hope that the positive mindset and sense of camaraderie cultivated during DFC will continue to propel your health and wellness journeys as we continue in our shared vision to make Dubai the world’s most active city.