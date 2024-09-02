DUBAI: For those wanting to get active or boost their fitness this winter, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is returning for another 30 days from Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 24 this year.

Launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC is the centrepiece of his ambition to make Dubai one of the most active cities globally. More than just a fitness challenge, DFC is a call to integrate physical activity into everyday life, with benefits extending well beyond the month-long event for a sustained, healthier lifestyle.