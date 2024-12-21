Dubai: A Dubai Civil Court has ruled that a restaurant and its valet driver must jointly pay Dh85,000 in compensation to a customer with disabilities after the valet driver caused irreparable damage to her specially equipped car.

The incident occurred when the plaintiff, a person of determination, entrusted her vehicle to the valet driver upon arriving at the restaurant. She explained that the car had been modified to accommodate her needs and was different from standard vehicles. Despite her explanation, the valet driver assured her of his ability to handle the car. However, he lost control of the vehicle, hitting the sidewalk and causing extensive damage.

Plaintiff’s statement

In her court submission, the plaintiff explained that she relies on her specially equipped car for work and to support her family. She purchased the car with her salary and emphasised its importance in her daily life.

She stated that after the accident, the insurance company declined to cover the damages, citing the car’s significant depreciation—losing over 50 per cent of its market value. The plaintiff added that the loss of the car directly impacted her job responsibilities and led to additional financial burdens, including renting and modifying another car. As a result, she sought Dh180,000 in compensation for the damages, lost value, and related expenses.

Defendant’s defence

The restaurant and the valet driver contested the claim. The restaurant argued that the plaintiff failed to provide sufficient evidence of the alleged damages, including invoices or repair cost details. They also claimed the plaintiff shared some responsibility, asserting that she did not adequately explain the car’s modifications.

The restaurant requested the appointment of a technical expert to assess the accident’s circumstances, evaluate the extent of the damages, and determine the responsibilities of each party. They further sought clarification from the plaintiff’s insurance company regarding the car’s market value and any compensation she may have already received under her insurance policy.

Expert report findings

The court-appointed expert inspected the vehicle and found it had sustained multiple damages, rendering it economically unfeasible to repair. The expert estimated the repair costs at Dh80,000 and the car’s market value at Dh75,000 at the time of the accident.

The report confirmed that the plaintiff is a person of determination who had modified the vehicle, including relocating the accelerator and brake pedals. These changes, while necessary for her use, could confuse an average driver unfamiliar with such modifications. The expert recommended compensating the plaintiff for the car’s value and referring further considerations regarding liability and insurance to a specialized expert.

Court ruling

The court concluded that the valet driver was negligent, as evidenced by a final ruling from the Traffic Court, which convicted him of property damage and careless driving. The court found the restaurant and its employee jointly and severally liable for the damages.

The court ordered the defendants to compensate the plaintiff Dh75,000 for the car’s market value and an additional Dh10,000 for moral damages due to the loss of her medically equipped vehicle.