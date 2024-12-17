Sharjah: A senior officer of the Sharjah Police has warned against the global proliferation of “synthetic drugs” facilitated by the rapid expansion of online platforms, particularly the dark web.

First Lieutenant Pharmacist Sarah Al Zarouni, who is an expert in future foresight at Sharjah Police and is best known for creating the SOS smartwatch to track drug victims, said recent developments highlight the growing trend of using synthetic drugs in global drug trafficking.

“One of the most notable trends in illicit synthetic drug markets has been the rapid expansion of online platforms, particularly the dark web.

Although we are security agencies, we care about people, above all else. We must be proactive in understanding what drugs will look like in the future, and this is not random, but based on scientific studies through which we look to the future,” she said.

Flight Lt. Sarah Al Zarouni of Sharjah Police: Tracking the future Image Credit: Supplied

First Lt. Al Zarouni, who presented a paper on the future of drug use and rehabilitation centres at the fifth World Congress on Addiction Medicine, Behavioural Health and Psychiatry in Baltimore, USA, said, “Development in this area is increasing, but it is a double-edged sword. There is a possibility of users implanting a mood-modifying chip under their skin, controlled by a phone, which raises new concerns. 3D printing could facilitate the cloning and manufacturing of drugs at home, creating mixtures. The dark web takes the recipe—it can be used to replicate drugs.”

Challenges involved

She said, “Assessing our readiness to address these challenges, includes examining existing legislation to regulate the use of 3D printers, is essential. Future studies and regulations are essential to control the use of chemicals in drug production, requiring permits for specific purposes. Challenges exist, and the community’s perspective can influence drug users and potentially cause setbacks. We work to provide them with job opportunities and integrate them into society using contemporary social and vocational approaches.”

First Lt. Al Zarouni said, “Drug users may use cryptocurrencies for drug transactions, which require tracking due to the complex nature of these transactions. Therefore, we are developing integrated systems to monitor these activities, such as electronic patrols, the AI-BUG, which like insects enter the system and make scans. We are currently in the process of engaging a company to implement the system.” Digital currency projects were also being undertaken to tracking cryptocurrency transactions and combat drug trafficking, she said, underlining the significance of regulatory frameworks in this context.

Community awareness

The offcial stressed on the need for community awareness and continuous parental monitoring for early detection and prevention of drug abuse. “We also focus on the future of the family, which is a key area. Family stability is the most important element, and we plan to focus on this for the next 20 years,” she added.

Talking about the future of rehabilitation centres, she said it will not be confined to a treatment regime within the four walls of a room.

“Rather, we will have to adopt a holistic approach that addresses all aspects of addiction and recovery. We saw abroad many practices in rehabilitation; we implement best practices in our country. A craft theory (community reinforcement and family training) is intended to help family members of addicts learn how to steer their loved one away from substance abuse. It is a great method for someone who’s refusing treatment or refusing to admit they are no longer in control of how much they consume.”

Remote monitoring

She said drug addicts can be treated at home and within the family environment, but integration with the family is important.

Future expectations suggest that rehabilitation can be tracked through a smart chip, which, like a smartwatch, allows remote monitoring and intervention if necessary, even without pressing an emergency button.

“We hear cases of drug abuse, but we wish to hear that cases of treatment and integration also more common. Psychological support has a great impact on treatment and recovery. We are proud of our country because it cares about quality of life. The state provides support and helps the individual to be comfortable financially, functionally and socially,” she said.

Recommendations to prevent drig addiction

Flight Lt. Al Zarouni presented the following recommendations to prevent addiction prevention and improve rehabilitation centres:

1. Enhance research and international cooperation.

2. Utilise modern technologies like AI and big data analysis to improve diagnostic methods and enable the creation of personalised rehabilitation programmes.

3. Update rehabilitation centres with treatment facilities to address future developments in drug use.

4. Increase prevention and community awareness programmes against drug consumption.

5. Provide training for staff in rehabilitation centres to keep pace with new developnments.

6. Support reintegration of recovering individuals and help prevent relapse into addiction.