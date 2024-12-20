To foster connections with the UAE, including that on business and cultural exchange, the Immersive Hong Kong exhibition opened in Dubai today, giving visitors a novel taste of the city’s vibrancy and dynamism.

Through advanced art technology, the exhibition presents the city’s rich diversity from its bustling business and financial districts to exciting arts, sports, and natural splendour.

Image Credit:

Marking its fifth stop after successful exhibitions in Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Guangzhou, the interactive showcase has now arrived in Dubai to captivate Middle Eastern audiences with Hong Kong’s dynamic blend of culture, business opportunities, and modern attractions.

Organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government’s Information Services Department (ISD), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai, the exhibition is designed to highlight the city’s appeal as one of the best destinations globally for tourism, investment and innovation.

Image Credit:

Apollonia Liu, Director of Information Services, emphasized Hong Kong’s growing engagement with the Middle East. "The Chief Executive John Lee and senior officials have led delegations to the region to strengthen our connections, tell Hong Kong’s good stories, and explore greater business opportunities," she said. "We are thrilled to bring this immersive exhibition to Dubai, offering an opportunity for visitors to explore the unique potential of our city."

The exhibition, themed "Hong Kong - Where the World Looks Ahead", features five immersive zones: "Financial Bridgehead," "I&T Brain Bank," "Blossoming Creativity," "Diversity and Greenery," and "Buzzing Sports Action". Through cutting-edge interactive art technology, visitors can experience Hong Kong’s diverse strengths — from its position as financial and tech hubs to its creative arts scene and new sports infrastructure. A special highlight is the presentation of Hong Kong's upcoming Kai Tak Sports Park, a state-of-the-art venue set to officially open in 2025.

Image Credit:

Among the exhibit’s key attractions is a vibrant photo corner featuring the city’s stunning skyline, illustrated by Hong Kong artist Messy Desk (Jane Lee). Additionally, digital panels display insights from Middle Eastern businesses and individuals, shedding light on why Hong Kong is regarded as a top destination for work, investment, and lifestyle.

A fun, interactive game — Snap a cool shot @Immersive Hong Kong — is also part of the exhibition, offering visitors a chance to win attractive prizes, including round-trip business and economy class tickets to Hong Kong, courtesy of Cathay Pacific.

Image Credit:

To further enrich the cultural experience, the exhibition will feature live performances from SENZA A Cappella and Move Beyond, showcasing Hong Kong's vibrant pop music and street dance scenes respectively from December 20 to 22.

The exhibition is free to attend and will remain open until January 5, 2025. In addition to Dubai ETO, it is supported by several HKSAR organisations including the Belt and Road Office of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Hong Kong Talent Engage, Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Hong Kong Tourism Board, and Kai Tak Sports Park.