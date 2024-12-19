Dubai: With just five days left for Christmas, if you are still looking for some inspiration to decorate your tree, you don't have to look too far. Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are buzzing with creative and unique Christmas tree trends that are sure to inspire your holiday decorating.

1. Crystal wonderland

Elevate your Christmas tree with a touch of luxury and sparkle. While last year, the trend was to decorate your tree in tinsel, this year's Christmas tree trend incorporates sparkling crystals, icicles, and a touch of silver for a truly magical wintery feel. This trend seems to have won Christmas tree trends of 2024.

2. The bauble cascade

This year, the classic Christmas bauble decoration is getting an upgrade. This timeless Christmas tree decoration is being styled with more elegance and sophistication aka, the bauble cascade. Many Instagramers and Tiktokers have taken to exploring the trend by fixing babubles of different sizes to make a cascading pattern from the top of the tree to the bottom.

3. The modern "minimalist" tree

This year, many seem to prefer a more understated approach, making the minimalist Christmas tree a popular choice. This trend focuses on simplicity, elegance, and clean lines, with a focus on natural elements like wood and greenery, with an added magic of fairy lights.

4. The sustainable tree trend

Eco-Conscious netizens have embraced sustainability this holiday season with a focus on eco-friendly materials and decorations. Opt for ornaments made from natural materials like wood, pinecones, and dried oranges, or repurpose items like old books or vintage toys.

Less is more when it comes to sustainability. Choose a few high-quality, reusable ornaments instead of a large number of disposable ones. Swap traditional incandescent lights for energy-saving LED lights.

Would you like to know more about any of these trends, or perhaps explore other popular holiday decor ideas?

5. Do-It-Yourself Christmas tree

Then there are some who haven't bought a tree this year, but have gone the creative way to make their own fake trees.

A popular method includes an upturned laundry basket, or a plastic stool, used as a base for four sticks in four corners, tied together on the top to make a tapering shape.