Dubai: The Dubai Media Permits Office and Dubai Films and Games Commission are new entities established as part of the move making Dubai Media Council as the regulatory authority for media activities across Dubai, including special development zones and free zones.

The relevant law and decrees were issued on Wednesday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Law No. 29 of 2024 grants the Dubai Media Council expanded powers and responsibilities to implement strategies and plans for the advancement of Dubai’s media sector.

The new law will be effective upon its publication in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. 66 of 2024, designating the Dubai Media Council as the regulatory authority for media activities across Dubai, including special development zones and free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre. The Dubai Development Authority will retain its jurisdiction over media activities within its designated zones but will coordinate with the Council on regulatory matters.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issued Decree No. 67 of 2024 to transfer the Dubai Film and TV Commission from the Dubai Development Authority to operate under the Dubai Media Council.

Major milestone

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said the new legislation is part of a strategic realignment in the media sector’s governance, guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for its advancement.

He added: “Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for Dubai’s media sector inspires us to accelerate our efforts to enhance the industry and its ecosystem. The new legislation empowers the Council to launch innovative initiatives to strengthen Dubai’s role as a leading global media hub. With clear strategies and performance metrics in place, we are committed to driving progress and staying ahead of global industry trends.”

As part of the strategic realignment of the media sector’s governance, the Dubai Films and Games Commission will be established under the Dubai Media Council. This newly formed commission will succeed the Dubai Film and TV Commission, with a focus on advancing the film and gaming industries, which are pivotal to the growth of Dubai’s media ecosystem.

Adapting to changes

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Dubai’s development has always been anchored in clear and flexible legislative frameworks that adapt swiftly to global changes. These frameworks are crucial for fostering investment, discovering and nurturing local talent, and equipping them with the resources needed to succeed. By establishing a regulatory environment rooted in a comprehensive understanding of the industry’s needs, the new legislation will enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s media sector. The Council remains committed to developing supportive policies that reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading regional and global hub for creative excellence in media.”

Media Permits Office

In another initiative, as part of the Dubai Media Council’s expanded mandate, a new entity called the Dubai Media Permits Office will be established.

Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, said the Dubai Media Permits Office, operating under the Council, will issue permits for media activities in the emirate and coordinate with the Dubai Development Authority on activities within its jurisdiction.

“The Dubai Media Permits Office will adopt a streamlined and agile approach, aligned with the evolving needs of the media industry. By fostering a seamless operational environment for media entities, it will further reinforce Dubai’s position as a pre-eminent regional and global hub for media innovation and excellence,” she said.

Films and Games Commission