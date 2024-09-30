Dubai: The Dubai Press Club (DPC) on Monday announced the launch of the ‘Arab Podcast Award’, the first award of its kind in the region aimed at recognising podcasters in the region and accelerating the growth of the industry.

The announcement was made during the fourth edition of the Dubai PodFest organised by DPC on Monday, under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. Coinciding with International Podcast Day, the region’s largest gathering of podcasters featured the participation of over 100 prominent audio content creators, as well as industry experts and leading regional and global organisations in the sector.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club, said: “We are pleased to launch the Arab Podcast Award, which will be part of the Arab Media Award. This initiative aims to recognise and honour creators of innovative audio content in the Arab region while supporting the growth of this sector and enhancing its positive impact on society.”

She explained that the Award was established following a thorough evaluation of the changes in the media landscape. She said the award, which will further accelerate the emergence of podcasting as a significant force in the rapidly growing new media sector, is aligned with Dubai’s vision to foster the development of new media industries and provide media professionals with incentives to raise content quality benchmarks.

Mona noted that the launch of the award builds on the successes of four annual editions of the Dubai PodFest, the region’s leading event for audio content creators, which has significantly advanced the industry and supported podcasters through collaborations with leading organisations.

“Driven by a clear vision for the future of the Arab world’s podcasting industry, we have launched numerous programmes to nurture, talent, content excellence and creativity. Today, we seek to consolidate these accomplishments by introducing a dedicated podcast award, which will recognise the region’s finest audio content and help the industry keep pace with the rapidly shifting media landscape”, she said.

“The announcement of the award aligns with the transformation of the media environment and the significant growth of the global digital content industry. This award will be integrated into the Arab Media Award, which currently encompasses three key sectors, broadcasting, digital, and print. The launch of the award also reinforces Dubai’s status as a hub for innovative ideas, exceptional talent, and creativity across all fields.”