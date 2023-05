Climate leaders

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club said: “Our support for the ‘Climate Leaders- Rising Up to COP28’ podcast series forms part of our commitment not only to foster the development of a vibrant podcasting community but also encourage innovative digital media initiatives that promote a dialogue on national and global causes. We are keen to partner with stakeholders in various spheres to promote content initiatives that raise awareness and drive meaningful conversations about efforts being made to advance the UN’s sustainable development goals and combat climate change. Our support for the initiative also reflects our contributions to the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’ campaign and the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to be held in Dubai.”

Forward Talk

Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Managing Director and Founder, Goumbook said: “We are delighted to launch a special series of our Goumbook Forward Talks podcast in the ‘Year of Sustainability’ with the support of the Dubai Press Club in the lead-up to COP28 to be held later this year. The special series titled ‘Climate Leaders- Rising Up to COP28’ will feature inspiring stories of sustainability leaders and champions, driving awareness and much-needed call for action on behalf of climate change issues, as well as social and environmental sustainability opportunities, from the UAE to the world.”

Voice of leaders

The new podcast series seeks to amplify the voice of leaders driving sustainable development and climate change action by giving them a platform to share their perspectives as well as showcase their initiatives and practices that are catalysing transformation in the sector.