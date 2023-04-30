Dubai: The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today welcomed a delegation of students enrolled in media programmes at the Damascus University in Syria.
Welcoming the delegation, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club, highlighted DPC’s keenness to build a strong network of relationships with educational institutions across the Arab world and exchange expertise to further enhance the skills of the new generation of media professionals in the region.
The visiting delegation was briefed about DPC’s mission, programmes and initiatives that aim to serve local, regional and international media and enhance the skills of media professionals. They also learnt about the Club’s key initiatives since its launch in 1999, including the Arab Media Forum, the region’s largest media gathering, and the Arab Media Award, which seeks to recognise excellence in a wide range of sectors in the media industry.
As part of the visit, the students attended three specialised workshops led by media experts. The sessions gave the students an understanding of how media institutions operate, the creative potential of podcasting, and the use of Artificial Intelligence in the radio industry.