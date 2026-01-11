GOLD/FOREX
Rio Ferdinand hails Dubai mindset at 1 Billion Followers Summit

The session explored the challenge of reinventing identity after a high-profile career

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Former England captain Rio Ferdinand has credited Dubai’s "atmosphere of optimism" for his successful transition from professional football to a career in media and business, during an appearance at the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

Speaking on the second day of the event, the former Manchester United footballer shared insights into his relocation to the UAE five months ago. Ferdinand, who moved to the emirate with his wife and three of his children, told the audience that while safety was a primary consideration, the local mindset had become a catalyst for his professional growth.

"I’ve been used to a lot of negativity and scepticism, and people looking for reasons why your idea might not work," Ferdinand said during a fireside chat. "The optimism I find here makes me bounce out of bed ready to go every day. It gives me the energy I need right now."

The session, moderated by British entrepreneur Dr Simon Squibb, focused on the challenges of reinventing one's identity after a high-profile career. Ferdinand admitted to initial anxieties following his retirement from the pitch, fearing that his opportunities might be limited to his sporting legacy.

"I worried that people would remember me only for football," he said. "That wouldn’t have satisfied my ambition. You have to keep looking forward, set new goals and push into new areas; that’s how you continue to grow."

Humanitarian work

Beyond his commercial interests, Ferdinand highlighted his commitment to humanitarian work through his charitable foundation. Established a decade ago, the organisation now supports education for approximately 20,000 students and assists in creating employment opportunities. He urged the gathered content creators to use their platforms for social good, noting that such work provides an "essential" sense of emotional balance.

The discussion also featured an investment announcement when Dr Squibb, a previous summit award winner, pledged £20,000 to a football podcaster known as Jordan. The funds are earmarked for the development of Jordan's online presence and the upgrading of his London-based studio.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme "Content for Good," the fourth edition of the summit has seen a significant turnout. According to official figures, the event has attracted more than 30,000 attendees and 500 expert speakers, representing a combined digital following of over 3.5 billion people.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
