Local content creators rewrite the rules of global entertainment

Industry leaders highlight audience-first storytelling at 1 Billion Followers Summit
Dubai: The rapidly growing local creator economy is reshaping how content is made and shared around the world, with creators building strong communities rooted in culture rather than chasing traditional entertainment gatekeepers. This was the key message from industry leaders speaking on the opening day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, the world’s largest event focused on the creator economy.
The session, titled “Why Local Creators Will Kill Hollywood,” explored how creators working within their own communities are challenging long-standing entertainment models. Speakers said local creators are no longer waiting for approval from studios or global platforms. Instead, they are creating their own paths, driven by direct connections with audiences.
The panel featured Bernard Kaufi Sokpe, co-founder of Jumble Spaces; Brett Dashevsky, co-creator of Siftsy; and Jon Savage, CEO of Africa Podcast Network. Drawing on their own experiences, they spoke about how creators are designing platforms, tools and networks that reflect local realities rather than global templates.
Speakers said many global creator tools fail to reflect local cultures, languages and economic conditions. This gap has pushed creators to build their own solutions, often with limited resources but strong community support. As a result, local creator ecosystems are growing quickly and evolving more naturally than traditional entertainment industries.
They added that this homegrown approach allows creators to experiment freely, respond faster to audience feedback and remain relevant in changing digital spaces.
The discussion also highlighted the role of training programmes such as the African Digital Creator Academy, which help creators sharpen their skills and grow online without relying on record labels, studios or broadcasters.
Access to shared creative spaces was described as another major boost. These spaces allow creators to collaborate, exchange ideas and support each other, removing the need to move to traditional hubs like Hollywood or London to succeed.
Panelists stressed that the creator economy works very differently from old media models. In digital spaces, audiences decide what succeeds. Strong storytelling, consistency and originality matter more than budgets or studio backing.
While traditional entertainment is not disappearing, speakers said it is being forced to adapt. The creator economy cannot be controlled using old rules. Partnerships can work, they said, but only when creators keep their independence and values.
The session also pointed to changing audience habits. Viewers under 35 now spend far more time on platforms like YouTube and TikTok than on television. At the same time, content costs are far lower than Hollywood productions, making it easier for new voices to enter the industry.
Closing the discussion, speakers said there is no single model for success. Every creator community is shaped by its own culture. That diversity, they agreed, is the real strength of the global creator economy — and a defining theme of the summit’s opening day.
