Lara Trump reveals the ‘most difficult period’ for the Trump Family during Dubai’s 1 Billion Followers Summit

Lara Trump addresses the 2028 rumours - “that’ll be it” regarding third-term speculation

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
4 MIN READ
Lara Trump said authenticity remains central to influence in today’s social media landscape, which she believes is why many people gravitate towards Donald Trump. “He is authentic to the core - who he is in front of the camera is who he is behind the camera. There’s no two ways about it.”
Supplied

Dubai: Lara Trump, an American political figure, former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump, told audiences at Dubai’s 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 that January 2021 was the most difficult period her family has experienced, calling it a moment that reshaped how the Trump family viewed public opinion and political scrutiny.

Speaking during a fireside chat on the second day of the summit, Trump said the period following Donald Trump’s departure from office was marked by sustained pressure and personal strain.

“The four years in between my father-in-law leaving office and coming back into office, they were challenging. January of 2021 was probably the most challenging month of any of our lives in the Trump family,” she said. “You grow a callus to things, and you realise that the people whose opinions matter most are the people who actually know you, and everything else is just noise.”

The session was billed as a discussion on media and influence, though Trump’s remarks also touched on US politics, journalism and the role of social media in shaping public debate.

“From people wanting to associate with us to being persona non grata”

Trump said the shift in public attitudes toward the family was immediate following Donald Trump’s first presidential announcement.

“It was pretty immediate that things went from us being a name with which people would want to associate themselves, to being persona non grata,” she said, adding that criticism now signals relevance rather than rejection.

“Legacy media hasn’t always been completely truthful”

Addressing the role of traditional news organisations, Trump questioned the neutrality of US legacy media and argued that opinion and framing often shape coverage.

“Legacy media, in the United States at least, hasn’t always been completely truthful. There’s always been a slant and an opinion to so much of what has been presented,” she said, urging journalists to be more transparent about potential sources of bias.

Trump said she relies on multiple news outlets to assess coverage, comparing how different organisations report the same events. She also follows independent journalists and podcasters, while acknowledging concerns around verification.

She argued that audiences tend to disengage from sources that repeatedly publish inaccurate information, making exposure to a range of perspectives necessary.

“Dubai is the hub of the world”

Trump also spoke about Dubai’s position as an international meeting point, citing its safety, infrastructure and openness to visitors.

“Dubai is the hub of the world in so many respects,” said Trump, who was addressing an audience of content creators and industry figures from across the globe. She added that the city has played a role in shaping how Americans and other Westerners view the Middle East.

She pointed to the pace of development in the UAE, describing it as an example other countries in the region are watching closely.

“People are craving authenticity”

On digital influence, Trump said authenticity remains central to building an audience online, linking this to her father-in-law’s political appeal.

“People are craving authenticity, especially on social media,” she said. “Who he is in front of the camera is who he is behind the camera.”

Trump said Donald Trump personally writes his own social media posts. “He doesn’t have anybody running his post for him. Those were written directly by President Donald Trump himself.”

She also shared personal observations, describing him as humorous and family-oriented and said she wished more people knew him outside the political context. “A great man who loves his family, loves his grandkids, and spoils them with candy.”

“This is a man who has been hell and back”

Trump said Donald Trump’s presidency came with personal and financial consequences, citing impeachments, legal investigations and the search of his home.

“He has lost zeros on the back of his net worth to be the president of the United States,” she said, adding that he believed he could carry out the role effectively.

“Change the law through Congress, not confrontation”

The discussion briefly turned to current US political issues, including a recent Minneapolis ICE shooting. Trump said any decision on charges should rest with authorities and criticised what she described as public involvement in law enforcement operations.

“The laws of the land of the United States are decided upon by the US Congress,” she said, adding that those who oppose existing laws should seek change through legislative processes rather than public confrontation.

She reiterated her position on immigration enforcement, stating that deportation laws are determined by Congress and should be debated through formal channels.

“2028, that’ll be it for him”

Trump also addressed speculation about a potential third presidential term.

“Unless there is some new law that the Congress votes upon and says that a president can serve three terms in office, 2028, that’ll be it for him,” she said.

The session concluded with a return to the topic of influence, with Trump arguing that in a fragmented media environment, public trust remains difficult to sustain and central to political engagement.

