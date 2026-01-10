Trump’s Greenland bid: How the US could target it — and why it’s complicated

Security or resources? Arctic tensions rise as Greenland draws global attention once more
US President Donald Trump has renewed interest in Greenland, the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island that is a semiautonomous part of NATO ally Denmark. He has repeatedly claimed the US must take control to safeguard national security amid Russian and Chinese activity.
Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any US takeover, insisting the island belongs to its people. Analysts warn that any forceful move would trigger serious diplomatic, political, and financial consequences.
Trump and officials argue that controlling Greenland would boost US security and open opportunities for mining and business.
Experts, however, say Greenland’s lack of an independent military and existing Danish defense arrangements make a takeover extremely risky.
Lin Mortensgaard of Denmark’s DIIS says Trump’s claims of Russian and Chinese threats are overstated. Imran Bayoumi of the Atlantic Council adds that bipartisan opposition and potential NATO fallout make military action unlikely.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated the administration may prefer purchasing Greenland over military intervention. Greenlandic and Danish officials have repeatedly said the island is not for sale, and costs remain unclear.
Experts suggest the US could expand its influence via diplomatic agreements, similar to the Compacts of Free Association with Pacific islands, giving Washington military authority in exchange for security guarantees. Greenland already hosts the Pituffik Space Base, where US forces can operate under existing treaties.
Greenlanders want autonomy, not US control. Attempts to influence public opinion would likely fail due to the small, insular population and language barriers. Even if the US seized Greenland, it would face enormous costs to match the Danish welfare system, including health care and education.
Although part of North America geographically, Greenland has been under Danish governance for around 300 years. Colonial rule lasted until the mid-20th century, keeping the island remote and underdeveloped.
During World War II, after Nazi Germany occupied Denmark, the US established military and radio stations in Greenland, which remained post-war. A 1951 defense agreement allowed the US to operate bases, particularly for missile monitoring. Greenland was formally incorporated into Denmark in 1953, and home rule began in 1979. The 2009 Self-Government Act expanded domestic authority while leaving defense and foreign policy with Denmark.
According to BBC, Greenland has substantial autonomy, but foreign affairs and defence remain under Danish control, with both Denmark and the US maintaining a military presence.
The renewed attention came after a US operation in Venezuela. The day after US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro, Trump reiterated that the US “needs” Greenland for national security, citing Russian and Chinese activity. The White House said it is “discussing a range of options,” though Secretary of State Rubio emphasised that purchasing the island is the preferred route.
Trump has repeatedly suggested taking Greenland “the easy way or the hard way,” citing U.S. security and resource interests. Analysts caution that any forceful attempt could spark a global diplomatic crisis.
According to BBC, Greenlandic leaders have strongly rejected US claims. Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen dismissed the idea as a “fantasy,” while Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any US. attempt to seize the island could jeopardize NATO and transatlantic ties.
NATO allies, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, support Greenland and Denmark’s sovereignty.
Residents are equally cautious. Julius Nielsen, a fisherman in Nuuk, told AFP, “American, no! We were a colony for so many years. We’re not ready to be a colony again.”
Others, like telecom worker Pitsi Mari, support eventual independence but favour a gradual approach. Even the opposition party Naleraq, which advocates rapid independence, aligns with Greenland’s joint stance in rejecting US control.
Experts note that Greenland has no independent military, and a forceful takeover would trigger global backlash. Existing US-Danish agreements already allow a substantial US presence, making diplomatic or cooperative solutions more practical.
Greenland remains a key geopolitical focus due to its strategic location, rich resources, and climate-driven Arctic changes. Analysts suggest the U.S. can secure interests through military cooperation, commercial partnerships, and defence agreements, rather than attempting annexation.
With inputs from AP, AFP and Denmark.dk
Geography & population: Largest island in the world (2.2 million sq km) with ~56,000 residents, mostly Inuit, living along ice-free coasts. Nuuk, the capital, has 18,000 people. About 80% of Greenland is ice-covered.
Life in the Arctic: Extreme conditions shape traditional livelihoods like fishing and hunting, alongside modern schools, healthcare, shops, and infrastructure.
Strategic location: Lies along the GIUK gap (Greenland-Iceland-UK), key for maritime and missile monitoring. The U.S. maintains the Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) since WWII.
Political status
Semi-autonomous territory of Denmark with local government, two Danish parliamentary representatives, and authority over most domestic matters.
Foreign policy and defence remain under Danish control; 2009 Self-Government Act expanded autonomy.
Strategic & economic importance
Natural resources: Rich in rare earth minerals, uranium, iron, and potentially oil and gas. Melting ice and new northern shipping routes increase access.
Geopolitics: Attracts interest from the U.S., China, and Russia. Cold War plans included U.S. nuclear missiles; today, national security and resource wealth drive attention.
