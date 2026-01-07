Military force part of US range of options to acquire Greenland, White House confirms

Acquiring the semi-autonomous Danish territory a 'national security priority': Leavitt
The White House stated that President Donald Trump and his team are actively discussing "a range of options" to acquire Greenland, explicitly noting that utilising the US military remains "always an option at the Commander-in-Chief's disposal."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirm on Tuesday (January 6, 2026) that acquiring the semi-autonomous Danish territory is a "national security priority" for the United States, vital to "deter our adversaries in the Arctic region".
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region.
"The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal.”
This announcement followed Trump's weekend remarks aboard Air Force One, where he reiterated that the US "needs Greenland from the standpoint of national security" and criticized Denmark's ability to protect it.
Senior aide Stephen Miller further escalated rhetoric, questioning Denmark's sovereignty over the island and asserting that "nobody would fight the US militarily over the future of Greenland."
The statements have triggered strong international backlash.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that a US military move against Greenland would "spell the end of NATO," given the alliance's collective defence obligations.
Greenland's government and Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen rejected any takeover, insisting the island's future is for its people to decide and requesting an urgent meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
In a rare unified response, leaders from major European powers —including the UK (Keir Starmer), France (Emmanuel Macron), Germany (Friedrich Merz), Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark — issued a joint statement declaring that "Greenland belongs to its people" and that only Denmark and Greenland can decide its affairs.
They stressed that Arctic security must be pursued "collectively" through NATO, upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity under the UN Charter.
Canada and the Netherlands also endorsed the position, with Nordic foreign ministers echoing calls for respect of international law.
The renewed push comes amid Trump's broader expansionist foreign policy signals, including recent US military actions elsewhere, and revives his 2019 interest in purchasing Greenland, which was firmly rebuffed at the time.
Trump and his administration have consistently framed the desire for Greenland as driven by national security imperatives, particularly in the increasingly contested Arctic region:
Strategic military position: Greenland's location between North America, Europe, and Russia makes it critical for ballistic missile defense, monitoring Russian submarine activity, and controlling key North Atlantic routes. The U.S. already operates Pituffik Space Base there but seeks fuller control to counter Russian and Chinese naval presence, which Trump has described as "Russian and Chinese ships all over the place."
Deterring adversaries in the Arctic: As melting ice opens new shipping lanes and resources, the region is a growing geopolitical flashpoint. Trump views direct U.S. ownership as essential to secure NATO's northern flank and prevent influence from China or Russia.
Access to critical resources: Greenland holds vast deposits of rare earth minerals, uranium, iron, oil, and gas — materials vital for advanced technologies, weaponry, and reducing US dependence on Chinese supplies. Melting ice due to climate change is making these more accessible, adding economic urgency.
While Trump publicly prioritises security over resources ("We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals"), aides have highlighted the mineral wealth as part of an "America First" agenda.
Options reportedly under discussion include outright purchase or a Compact of Free Association (similar to US deals with Pacific islands), though military force has not been ruled out.
Greenland's 57,000 residents overwhelmingly oppose US annexation in polls, favouring greater autonomy or independence from Denmark instead.
The controversy risks fracturing NATO ties at a time of heightened global tensions.
