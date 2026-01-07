Military force part of US range of options to acquire Greenland, White House confirms

Strategic military position: Greenland's location between North America, Europe, and Russia makes it critical for ballistic missile defense, monitoring Russian submarine activity, and controlling key North Atlantic routes. The U.S. already operates Pituffik Space Base there but seeks fuller control to counter Russian and Chinese naval presence, which Trump has described as "Russian and Chinese ships all over the place."

Deterring adversaries in the Arctic: As melting ice opens new shipping lanes and resources, the region is a growing geopolitical flashpoint. Trump views direct U.S. ownership as essential to secure NATO's northern flank and prevent influence from China or Russia.