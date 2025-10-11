Why rare earth elements are a flashpoint in US-China tensions

The move has incensed the Trump government. On October 10, Washington announced a "massive increase," i.e. 100% tariff on Chinese goods, as a retaliatory move, with effect from November 1, 2025.

China is currently the biggest REE producer, taking the lion's share, or 87% of global refining capacity.

They are used in high-tech, clean energy, automotive, medical, defence and industrial applications.

Rare earths are a group of 17 elements comprising the 15 lanthanides plus scandium and yttrium, and are considered "critical" minerals.

The US itself has huge REE deposits. Why is America a laggard, dependent on China for its supplies of this critical element?

These elements possess unique magnetic, luminescent, and catalytic properties that make them indispensable in modern technology.

It’s a bit of a misnomer: Despite their name, they are relatively abundant in the Earth's crust – but rarely found in concentrated forms suitable for mining.

REEs also facilitate miniaturisation, efficiency, and durability in various applications, according to the Government of Canada.

The production of permanent magnets accounts for the largest global use, vital for products like motors, generators, and hard drives.

They are also used extensively in military and defence applications.

They are used extensively in electronics (such as smartphones, computers, and TVs), clean energy technologies (including wind turbines, electric vehicles, and fuel cells), industrial catalysts, magnets, optical glass, and medical devices.

What are they used for?

China also developed early control over global supply chains, strengthening its position as the top producer and exporter.

Top rare earth deposits are found in China (notably the Bayan Obo deposit). China’s dominance stems from its vast, high-grade deposits combined with extensive processing infrastructure and lower production costs.

Other countries like Canada hold large reserves but face challenges due to the complexity of separating and refining these elements.

Globally, China is the dominant producer of rare earths, accounting for about 70% of mined production and 87% of refined production in 2023, with estimated mined output around 240,000 tonnes.

How big is China's share in REE production and refining?

Do the US and other countries have rare earth deposits?

Yes, the United States does have rare earth deposits. As mentioned above, REEs are also found in Australia, Canada, Russia, Brazil, Greenland, Vietnam and India.

The Philippines, too, has significant potential for REEs, too, with identified deposits in areas like Palawan, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Samar, and coastal regions, according to Science Direct.

Where are REEs found in the US?

In the US, the most significant and currently active rare earth mine is the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, operated by MP Materials.

This open-pit mine, located near the Clark Mountain Range, is the largest known rare earth deposit in the US and one of the largest globally. It produced about 15.8% of the world’s rare earth supply as of 2020.