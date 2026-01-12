'Be Good': Anti-ICE protests sweep the US following fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis, echoing at the Golden Globes

Fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good triggers outrage, anti-ICE protests
The fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis ignited widespread outrage and sparked a wave of anti-ICE protests across the United States.
Good, a mother of three who had just dropped her young son off at school, was shot multiple times in her vehicle.
The incident took place during an encounter with federal agents amid President Donald Trump's intensified immigration enforcement operations, including "Operation Metro Surge" in Minnesota.
Federal authorities, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, described the incident as justified self-defense, claiming Good "weaponised" her SUV and attempted to run over an officer — labelling her actions as "domestic terrorism."
However, eyewitness accounts, bystander videos, and analyses from outlets like The New York Times contradicted this narrative, showing the vehicle turning away from the agent when shots were fired.
The shooting, occurring just miles from the site of George Floyd's 2020 killing, reopened deep wounds in a city already scarred by police violence debates.
By the weekend of January 10-11, protests erupted nationwide under slogans like "ICE Out For Good" and calls to "Abolish ICE."
In Minneapolis, tens of thousands braved freezing temperatures to march through streets, gather outside federal buildings, and chant Good's name, with Minneapolis police estimating massive crowds.
Demonstrations spread to cities including Chicago, Portland (where separate federal shootings wounded two more people), Seattle, Washington D.C., Charlotte, Kansas City, and Los Angeles.
Protesters demanded justice, accountability for ICE agent Jonathan Ross, an end to aggressive raids, and the removal of federal immigration forces from communities.
While most remained peaceful, some clashes occurred, including reports of protesters confronting police in Minneapolis.
The movement reached Hollywood on January 11 during the 83rd Golden Globes, where celebrities used the red carpet to amplify the cause.
Actors like Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes wore black-and-white pins bearing slogans such as “BE GOOD” (a play on Good's last name) and “ICE OUT.”
These subtle yet pointed tributes honoured Renee Good and highlighted criticism of ICE tactics under the current administration, injecting a political statement into the otherwise glamorous awards show following a relatively apolitical event the previous year.
The protests underscore sharp national divisions over immigration policy, with Democratic leaders like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz condemning the federal approach and calling for investigations, while the Trump administration defended the operations and promised more agents.
As vigils and rallies continue, Renee Good's death has become a rallying point for those demanding reform in federal enforcement practices.
