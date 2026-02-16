Why the University of Guelph is a top choice for GCC students in Canada

In a recent GNTALKS podcast interview, we spoke with Dr. Rene Van Acker, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guelph, about the future of international education, Canada–UAE collaboration, and the growing opportunities for students from the GCC.

The discussion highlighted the evolving relationship between Canada and the UAE, particularly in two-way trade, academic collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Dr. Van Acker emphasised how shared priorities—especially in artificial intelligence, agriculture, sustainability, and innovation—are creating new pathways for joint research and talent development. These areas strongly align with the University of Guelph’s global research strengths - way trade, academic collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Addressing recent changes in Canada’s study permit and visa environment, Dr. Van Acker explained how the University of Guelph is proactively supporting international students and education counsellors through transparent communication, responsible enrolment planning, and a continued focus on student success.

Counsellors advising students from the GCC are encouraged to look beyond policy headlines and focus on institutions with strong student-centered strategies.

For GCC students considering graduate study in Canada, the University of Guelph offers particularly strong opportunities in agriculture, data science, engineering, environmental sciences, health, and business. These programs are closely connected to industry, research impact, and real-world application — preparing graduates for high demand global careers.

Affordability remains a priority, with the University of Guelph providing scholarships, funding opportunities, and financial aid designed to support international students and expand access to a world-class education.

During his visit to the UAE, Dr. Van Acker traveled from Guelph, Canada, to experience the region’s dynamic innovation ecosystem firsthand, connecting directly with students, families, and education partners. He extended an open invitation for students to realise their ambitions at the University of Guelph—ranked among Canada’s top universities for teaching and research excellence, and student experience.

For students and counsellors across the GCC, the message is clear: Canada remains a top study destination, and the University of Guelph stands out as a future-focused, globally connected choice.

For more information on international student support and how to apply, visit University of Guelph International.