White House area shut down after van breaches security barricade

The driver of the car has been detained

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
The White House.
The White House.
GN Archives

A van smashed through a security barricade near the White House early Wednesday, police said, forcing a shutdown of the area in downtown Washington during morning rush hour.

The driver was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries following the pre-dawn incident at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.

The Secret Service, which handles presidential security, said in a statement it was "looking into a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the car has been detained and is being questioned."

Washington has been under heightened security amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

Police closed off several major streets around the White House, halting government employees and city workers from getting to their offices, while traffic congestion snarled the area.

Dozens of emergency vehicles with flashing lights were on the scene as tourists and residents waited for streets to reopen, checking their phones for the latest updates.

US-Israel-Iran war

