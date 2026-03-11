GOLD/FOREX
Video: White House area shut down after van crashes into security barricade

Authorities urge public to avoid the area as security checks and investigations continue

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: Security forces sealed off areas around the White House in Washington after a van crashed into a security barricade near Lafayette Square during the morning rush hour.

Police said the vehicle struck a gate along 16th Street, prompting an immediate security response and temporary shutdown of nearby roads. Images from the scene showed police tape and officers securing the area as authorities assessed the situation.

Officials did not immediately release details about the driver or whether anyone was injured in the incident. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the crash.

The area around the White House, which is often busy with tourists and office workers, has been under heightened security in recent days as tensions remain high amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while security checks and investigations continue.

Video: AFP

