Energy prices have been one of the immediate drivers of higher transport costs. Oil prices briefly surged close to $120 a barrel after the conflict began before easing back. Even after the pullback, crude remains about 20% higher than levels seen before the war.

“You’re very close from the Iranian coastline, you don’t have a lot of time to react so you would need a significant presence from the Navy to be able to provide a shield all the way through,” he told the BBC.

He noted that capacity exists to keep priority shipments moving, although some categories of exports are likely to face delays. Petrochemical exports in particular may have to wait while logistics networks prioritise critical supplies such as food and essential goods.

