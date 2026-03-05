GOLD/FOREX
Harry Styles reflects on loss of Liam Payne: 'The greatest way to honor your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest'

Saarangi Aji
Harry Styles and Liam Payne of One Direction perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 4, 2015 in New York City.
AFP-STEPHEN LOVEKIN

Dubai: In a candid conversation with Zane Lowe, Harry Styles opened up about the complicated experience of grieving in the public eye following the loss of his friend and former bandmate Liam Payne.

The singer spoke thoughtfully about how personal grief can become entangled with public expectations, particularly when that loss involves someone whose life and career were closely tied to global fame.

Styles reflected on how difficult it was to even speak about Payne’s passing. For him, the challenge was not only processing the loss itself but also navigating the unusual dynamic that comes with mourning someone so widely known the external pressure to display emotions in a way that others could see or understand.

“Even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that". He explained that there was a period after Payne’s death when he struggled with how strange it felt to have others “kind of own part of your grief in a way.”

Beyond the public eye, Styles spoke about the deeply personal impact Payne had on his life. The two rose to international fame together as members of One Direction, sharing years of intense touring, recording, and global attention at a young age. “It’s difficult to lose a friend. It’s difficult to lose any friend, but it’s so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways,” he said.

Remembering his friend, Styles described Payne as someone with an exceptionally kind heart and a genuine desire to be great. Rather than focusing solely on the loss, he reflected on the lessons the moment forced him to confront. Payne’s passing prompted him to reassess what truly matters in life and how he wants to spend his time.

Styles’ reflections also conveyed gratitude for the friendship they shared. He referred to Payne as a “super special person,” and his memory continues to shape how Styles thinks about life, loss, and the importance of living with intention.

