Remembering Liam Payne, Harry Styles on friendship, loss, and living life fully
Dubai: In a candid conversation with Zane Lowe, Harry Styles opened up about the complicated experience of grieving in the public eye following the loss of his friend and former bandmate Liam Payne.
The singer spoke thoughtfully about how personal grief can become entangled with public expectations, particularly when that loss involves someone whose life and career were closely tied to global fame.
Styles reflected on how difficult it was to even speak about Payne’s passing. For him, the challenge was not only processing the loss itself but also navigating the unusual dynamic that comes with mourning someone so widely known the external pressure to display emotions in a way that others could see or understand.
“Even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that". He explained that there was a period after Payne’s death when he struggled with how strange it felt to have others “kind of own part of your grief in a way.”
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Beyond the public eye, Styles spoke about the deeply personal impact Payne had on his life. The two rose to international fame together as members of One Direction, sharing years of intense touring, recording, and global attention at a young age. “It’s difficult to lose a friend. It’s difficult to lose any friend, but it’s so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways,” he said.
Remembering his friend, Styles described Payne as someone with an exceptionally kind heart and a genuine desire to be great. Rather than focusing solely on the loss, he reflected on the lessons the moment forced him to confront. Payne’s passing prompted him to reassess what truly matters in life and how he wants to spend his time.
Styles’ reflections also conveyed gratitude for the friendship they shared. He referred to Payne as a “super special person,” and his memory continues to shape how Styles thinks about life, loss, and the importance of living with intention.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.