Over the past few years, this challenge has been successfully navigated by Said Khakimov, Director of Production, Marketing, and Sales at SAG — one of the world’s largest carpet manufacturers — and a recipient of the international Globee Awards in the Business Leader of the Year category. Under his leadership, the company significantly increased production volumes: from approximately 12 million square meters of carpets annually in 2020 to 15 million square meters by the end of 2024. Notably, SAG became the first company in the industry to introduce recycled PET bottles as raw material for carpet production. As Said confirms, other manufacturers have since begun adopting this approach, with some companies even purchasing recycled plastic material directly from SAG.