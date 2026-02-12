Central Asian developer leads global peers in residential construction

New data shows rising trends in residential real estate development in 2025
The global residential construction market has undergone a noticeable shift in recent years. According to a new report by Cushman & Wakefield Veritas, construction activity has increased significantly across Central Asia, reflecting sustained housing demand and ongoing urbanisation. Analysts note that the scale of delivery achieved by local developers now places them alongside – and in some cases ahead of – long-established players from the Middle East and Eastern Europe.
The Cushman & Wakefield Veritas report ranks Kazakhstan’s BI Group first in total 2025 residential space delivered among major developers in Central Asia and the Middle East. The study analysed completed residential projects over recent years, comparing construction volumes across leading regional and international firms.
The data shows that BI Group commissioned 2.4 million square metres of residential space in 2025, exceeding the volumes reported by major developers operating in the same regions. That includes EMAAR, which delivered 1.84 million square metres in 2025, DAMAC Properties, with 1.35 million, and Saudi Arabia’s ROSHN, with 1.4 million. In Russia, the largest residential developer by volume, PIK, delivered 1.68 million square metres over the same period.
Founded in the mid-1990s and headquartered in Astana, BI Group is Central Asia’s largest construction company by volume. Its activities span residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. While Kazakhstan remains the company’s primary market, BI Group has expanded into multiple international jurisdictions in recent years. The company has delivered projects in the United States, including Florida and Texas, and continues development activity in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.
BI Group’s construction volumes are supported by an integrated operating model that combines project execution, construction and property management within a single organisational structure. This approach allows the company to coordinate multiple large-scale residential projects simultaneously and manage delivery timelines across different locations.
The company also applies internal digital systems across planning, construction and sales processes. These tools are used to support coordination, scheduling and cost management in large residential developments, in line with broader digitalisation trends within the construction sector.
A key focus of BI Group’s project composition is the development of residential districts shaped by client needs and complemented by social and commercial infrastructure. Schools, childcare facilities, retail space and public areas are incorporated into many projects, reflecting current trends in large-scale urban development in fast-growing cities, rather than a focus on standalone housing construction.
The report by Cushman & Wakefield Veritas notes that BI Group’s growth has been driven by the gradual development of its corporate structure, expansion into new markets and operational integration across the project lifecycle. “We are proud of these results, which reflect the dedication of our team, and decades of building and refining our expertise,” says Amangeldy Omarov, the CEO of BI Development International. “BI Group has ambitious plans in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as across the UAE as a whole. We see strong potential in the market and are focused on scaling our business.”
Looking ahead, attention is turning to how leading regional developers plan to sustain current construction volumes. According to a report by Bloomberg, BI Group plans to attract up to $500 million in local and foreign investment to support future projects. The company has indicated that the capital will be used to facilitate both international development and continued expansion within Central Asia.