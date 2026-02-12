Central Asian developer leads global peers in residential construction

The report by Cushman & Wakefield Veritas notes that BI Group’s growth has been driven by the gradual development of its corporate structure, expansion into new markets and operational integration across the project lifecycle. “We are proud of these results, which reflect the dedication of our team, and decades of building and refining our expertise,” says Amangeldy Omarov, the CEO of BI Development International. “BI Group has ambitious plans in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as across the UAE as a whole. We see strong potential in the market and are focused on scaling our business.”