Basmati boom lifts Pakistan to world’s third-largest rice exporter; UAE top destination

The UAE remained the top destination, importing 74,897 tonnes, including 16,850 tonnes of Basmati, followed closely by China with 74,685 tonnes. Other major markets included Tanzania (62,900 tonnes), Kenya (60,300 tonnes), Ivory Coast (41,700 tonnes), Guinea-Bissau (31,850 tonnes), Malaysia (23,930 tonnes), Madagascar (17,800 tonnes), Kazakhstan (17,050 tonnes), Saudi Arabia (16,032 tonnes, including 5,350 tonnes of Basmati), and the EU and UK combined (21,100 tonnes, including 15,600 tonnes of Basmati). Smaller volumes were shipped to Oman, the United States and Canada.

A notable development in December was Pakistan’s expanding footprint in Central Asia. Exports to Kazakhstan crossed 17,000 tonnes, including 10,300 tonnes of Basmati, while shipments to Uzbekistan reached 10,382 tonnes. Industry experts cited by Dawn said this reflects a structural shift, with Pakistan now exporting directly to Central Asian states such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, instead of routing shipments through Afghanistan.

Exporters also say a 50 per cent US tariff on Indian rice has begun to benefit Pakistan, with shipments to the United States picking up. In Iran, foreign exchange shortages have forced importers to use their own funds, a shift that has favoured Pakistan due to proximity, Dawn reported.

Despite the strong December showing, exporters say deep-rooted challenges remain. Pakistan’s rice exports to Iraq, one of the world’s largest importers of Indian Basmati, remain negligible, while shipments to Turkiye, a key transit hub for Iraq and parts of the Middle East and Eastern Europe, are also minimal.

