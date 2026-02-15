India A beat Pakistan A in Asia Cup Rising Stars

UAE top the table with four points after two wins from two matches
Dubai: After suffering a stunning defeat to the UAE in their tournament opener, India A bounced back in style, registering a comfortable eight-wicket win over Pakistan A in the group-stage clash of the Women’s Rising Stars Asia Cup in Bangkok on Sunday.
Opting to bat after winning the toss, Pakistan endured a disastrous start, losing wickets at regular intervals. Reeling at 21 for four, they never managed to recover and were eventually bowled out for 93 in 18.5 overs. Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 23, while Gull Rukh contributed 21. Saima Thaor, Radha Yadav, and Prema Rawat picked up two wickets each to keep Pakistan under pressure.
In reply, India A lost Humaira Kaazi off the very first ball, but Anushka Sharma (24) and Vrinda Dinesh steadied the innings with a crucial 79-run partnership for the second wicket. Although Anushka fell in the latter stages of the chase, Vrinda remained unbeaten on 55 and, along with Tejal Hasabnis (12 not out), guided India A to victory in just 10.1 overs.
UAE top the table with four points after two wins from two matches while India are second but are ahead of Pakistan due to better runrate.