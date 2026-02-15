India A beat Pakistan A in Asia Cup Rising Stars

In reply, India A lost Humaira Kaazi off the very first ball, but Anushka Sharma (24) and Vrinda Dinesh steadied the innings with a crucial 79-run partnership for the second wicket. Although Anushka fell in the latter stages of the chase, Vrinda remained unbeaten on 55 and, along with Tejal Hasabnis (12 not out), guided India A to victory in just 10.1 overs.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Pakistan endured a disastrous start, losing wickets at regular intervals. Reeling at 21 for four, they never managed to recover and were eventually bowled out for 93 in 18.5 overs. Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 23, while Gull Rukh contributed 21. Saima Thaor, Radha Yadav, and Prema Rawat picked up two wickets each to keep Pakistan under pressure.

