UAE captain Esa Oza proud of team after strong performance in Asia Cup Rising Stars

Dubai: On February 13, the UAE women’s team began their campaign at the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, facing a formidable India A side. Few expected the UAE to challenge a team stacked with India internationals and Women Premier League stars, but what followed became one of the most memorable moments in the nation’s women’s cricket history.

The UAE followed up their opening triumph with another impressive display, defeating Nepal by 18 runs. Oza once again led from the front, smashing a stunning 125 off just 63 balls. However, their hopes of reaching the final were dashed after a nine-wicket defeat to Pakistan in a low-scoring match that dented their net run rate.

She highlighted the team’s resilience as a major positive. “The character the girls showed against top-quality opponents is something I’m really proud of. The conditions weren’t easy — it was extremely hot. We went from pleasant weather in Dubai to much hotter conditions in Thailand. But we fought hard and stayed committed on the field.”

“It was a great win for us,” Oza said, admitting the magnitude of the result took time to sink in. “Getting our first win of the tournament against India A, a team that had many Indian national players as well as WPL stars, was a great effort by the girls. Everyone put in a strong performance.”

“We play that at the end of next month, so our focus now is on preparation,” Oza said. “There were many positives, but also areas we need to improve — especially our fielding and overall consistency. We weren’t able to win the last game and progress, which was disappointing. But we’ll regroup, work hard, and aim to come back stronger in the coming years.”

“More match exposure would definitely help our team improve. We’ve seen what the ILT20 has done for the men’s team — it has helped groom and identify new talent. Sharing the field with top-quality players and learning from them would greatly benefit our national team. That kind of experience could really transform UAE women’s cricket.”

Reflecting on her personal form, Oza said she was satisfied but wished she could have done more in the crucial final group match. “I’m happy with how I performed in the two wins. But I would have been even happier if I could have helped the team qualify in the last game as well. We had two great days on the field but couldn’t replicate that against Pakistan. There are things to work on, and hopefully we’ll cross the line next time.”

While disappointed to miss out on the final, Oza remained upbeat about the team’s overall performance. “It was an amazing tournament with lots of positives for us. It’s disappointing that we didn’t make the final — we didn’t play our best cricket when it mattered most. But I’m very proud of what we achieved as a group during that week in Thailand.”

