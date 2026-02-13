Skipper Esha Oza scores unbeaten half century in Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament
Dubai: UAE women produced a dream performance to register a historic win over India A Women in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Bangkok on Friday.
Chasing 131 to win, UAE captain Esha Oza was architect of the innings scoring an unbeaten 72 off 61 balls.
Samaira Dharindharka chipped in with 34 as UAE overhauled the target in 19.2 overs.
“I think it’s amazing. It’s the effort of all the girls. We’ve worked hard for it and we’ve played like we wanted to win this,” Esha said after the win.
“We’ve not just come here to participate, we’ve come here to win this tournament and I think this game proves just that. And the win means we’re ready for better cricket,” she added.
Earlier, opting to bat first, India A had a bad start losing two quick wickets with Dharnidharka accounting for both.
Anushkha Sharma steadied the ship with a 45-ball 47 while some late fireworks from Tanuja Kanwar scored a brisk 25-ball 34 to ensure India managed 130 for nine in 20 overs.
Dharnidharka was the top wickettaker with three wickets while Vaishnave Mahesh and Esha claimed two each.
UAE next play Nepal on Sunday.