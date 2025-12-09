GOLD/FOREX
Esha Oza to lead UAE in GCC Women’s T20I Championship

Six teams will compete in the tournament to be played in Oman from December 12 to 19

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE skipper Esha Oza.
UAE skipper Esha Oza.
ECB/X

Dubai: All-rounder Esha Oza will lead the UAE Women’s team in the GCC Women’s T20I Championship 2025.

The six-team tournament will be played in Oman from December 12 to 19.

UAE will play their opening match against the hosts on December 12 followed by their match is against Qatar the next day. UAE take on Kuwait on December 15.

They will then meet Saudi Arabia on December 16 and wrap up their final group stage match against Bahrain on December 18.

The top two teams in the group stage will clash in the final on December 19.

UAE squad: Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Keziah Miriam, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige and Vaishnave Mahesh.

Support Staff: Subha Venkataraman (team manager), Ahmed Raza (head coach), Hithaishi Basavaraj (strength and conditioning coach) and Merin Saji (physiotherapist).

