And now, Hema Malini — Dharmendra’s wife and fellow screen icon — has expressed her dismay. “What is happening is unforgivable,” she wrote on X. “How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is extremely disrespectful to the family and its need for privacy.”

Dubai: In the age of instant news and algorithm-driven headlines, compassion seems to have quietly left the newsroom. In all honesty, at some point we are all guilty of playing this game. Over the past 24 hours, as Bollywood legend Dharmendra battles for recovery in critical care, social media timelines and television tickers have been flooded with one thing: false death reports.

This isn’t just an Indian media crisis, it's an us crisis. When Hollywood actor Matthew Perry died last year, gossip outlets speculated wildly about the cause before the coroner’s report was released. Whitney Houston’s final hours were dissected in real time. Heath Ledger’s tragic passing became the stuff of endless, often fabricated, tabloid fodder. Across industries, compassion has been replaced by a chilling need to “go viral first.”

In the pursuit of clicks and viewership, have we lost the will to be humane? Have we forgotten that behind every breaking headline lies a family checking their phones in horror, seeing their loved one’s name prefixed by “RIP”?

