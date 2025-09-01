I know, because I was just handed one. The list of forbidden questions for two different Hindi-language projects was laughable: No fatherhood questions, no Malayalam community backlash, no comparisons to the Hollywood film it’s clearly inspired by. Translation? Don’t ask anything remotely relevant.

The Hollywood bit? Even more absurd. We all remember a certain “perfectionist” superstar launching a feel-good film about specially-abled kids. Yet the rule then was: no mention of the iconic Hollywood movie it was so obviously borrowing from. Imagine celebrating his “craft” but banning any reference to the actual inspiration. That’s not protection—it’s paranoia.

Now, let me be clear: I couldn’t care less about how a hero is handling diaper duty or what colour his baby’s poo is. That’s gossip fluff, not journalism. But when the question is about the film—about the backlash from a certain Indian community that’s already shaping the conversation—that’s context. That’s relevance. And that’s exactly what we’re told to cut out.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.