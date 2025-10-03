It’s almost insulting to the audience at this point. Just because you dress your stars in couture, make them dance in exotic locales, and spend crores on promotions doesn’t mean you’ve fulfilled your duty to cinema. That’s the bare minimum. The actual commitment should be to storytelling. Instead, what we got in SSKTK was a script so uninspired you wonder if anyone in the writers’ room even tried.

Here’s the truth: promotions and choreography can’t carry a film if the writing is weak. And Bollywood seems determined to relearn that lesson with every release. When will they realise that you can’t market your way into good cinema?

Anurag Kashyap once said in an interview with me that an ensemble Western like The Rifle Club could never be made in Bollywood because of egos. And watching films like SSKTK, you can see he’s right. Scripts get bent out of shape to serve the inner circle — often the same “chosen” faces, again and again.

If Bollywood really wants to learn, it doesn’t need to look to Hollywood or Netflix. Just look south. In Malayalam cinema, if you set up a quadrangle romance, the script doesn’t automatically tip the scales to favor the biggest star or the producer’s favorite.

Take Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's recent romance Aabeer Gulaal, too. On paper, it had the star power of a Pakistani hearthrob and an Indian star, great songs, and stunning visuals. For a while, it even entertained. But it lost its way because, once again, the writing couldn’t hold up. Gloss and glamour are not substitutes for a compelling narrative. They’re just missed opportunities dressed with stars who are runway ready.

As a viewer, it’s heartbreaking to see so much money, talent, and ambition wasted on half-baked scripts. Each time I walk out of films like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, I don’t just feel disappointed — I feel cheated. Because Bollywood has every opportunity to get this right. It has the stars, the budgets, the global reach. But until it starts valuing writers as much as it values six-pack abs and designer lehengas, we’ll keep getting the same glossy mediocrity.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.