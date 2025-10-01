On call to promote Stars Golf League, the actor spoke about how this sport elevated him
Dubai: Indian actor R Madhavan has played many roles — from romantic hero to National Award-winning director — but his most transformative performance, he says, happened not in front of the camera, but on the golf course.
“Earlier in my career, the toughest thing was performing on the streets,” he recalls.
“You’re trying to dive into the depths of your emotions, into your soul, in front of the camera. But there’s a crowd watching, commenting, laughing. For them it’s just entertainment, but for you, it’s raw. You’re vulnerable, and it’s hard to be honest with yourself in that chaos.”
That’s where golf changed everything.
“I used to think golf was for old men,” he laughs. “In fact, my mentor, Mani Ratnam, even teased me about being an old man when he saw me play golf. I got him a membership and a kit. The funny part? He’s addicted now — though the caddies tease him that while his shots are good, his direction is bad!'.
For Madhavan, the game became more than sport — it was philosophy. “When I started playing, I realised it’s the only game in the world where you’re not competing with anyone else. You’re playing against yourself. It’s about internalising, slowing down, and hitting that one perfect shot.”
He describes it like a scene from a movie. “The moment before a shot — the wind in your cheeks, the silence, the focus — everything fades away. All the noise disappears. It’s just you and the ball. That’s when I understood how to internalise, how to bring the same focus back into acting.”
He likens golf to life itself — a mix of patience, precision, and acceptance. “Professionals will tell you, they may only get three or four shots right in a round. That fascinated me. Because in golf, just like in acting, you fail more than you succeed. But that one moment of perfection — when the shot connects — makes all the struggle worth it.”
Today, Madhavan is in Dubai promoting the Stars Golf League, alongside Mahesh Bhupathi. For him, the city is the perfect stage.
“Everybody and their mothers around the world wants to come to Dubai. I’m so glad we’re giving them another reason. And this is no exhibition match — it’s a million-dollar league. A serious blood sport.”
Along the way, golf gifted him friendships too.
“From Kapil Dev to Brian Lara, to people who aren’t famous but are deeply important to me — the game opened up my world.”
But more than anything, it grounded him.
“Golf saved me. It taught me to face vulnerability, to slow down, and to play honestly — both on the course and in front of the camera. For that, I’ll always be grateful.”
