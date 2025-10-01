GOLD/FOREX
How golf saved Bollywood star R Madhavan’s acting career and is like meditation or therapy

On call to promote Stars Golf League, the actor spoke about how this sport elevated him

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Dubai: Indian actor R Madhavan has played many roles — from romantic hero to National Award-winning director — but his most transformative performance, he says, happened not in front of the camera, but on the golf course.

“Earlier in my career, the toughest thing was performing on the streets,” he recalls.

“You’re trying to dive into the depths of your emotions, into your soul, in front of the camera. But there’s a crowd watching, commenting, laughing. For them it’s just entertainment, but for you, it’s raw. You’re vulnerable, and it’s hard to be honest with yourself in that chaos.”

That’s where golf changed everything.

“I used to think golf was for old men,” he laughs. “In fact, my mentor, Mani Ratnam, even teased me about being an old man when he saw me play golf. I got him a membership and a kit. The funny part? He’s addicted now — though the caddies tease him that while his shots are good, his direction is bad!'.

For Madhavan, the game became more than sport — it was philosophy. “When I started playing, I realised it’s the only game in the world where you’re not competing with anyone else. You’re playing against yourself. It’s about internalising, slowing down, and hitting that one perfect shot.”

Golf as meditation

He describes it like a scene from a movie. “The moment before a shot — the wind in your cheeks, the silence, the focus — everything fades away. All the noise disappears. It’s just you and the ball. That’s when I understood how to internalise, how to bring the same focus back into acting.”

From fear to freedom

He likens golf to life itself — a mix of patience, precision, and acceptance. “Professionals will tell you, they may only get three or four shots right in a round. That fascinated me. Because in golf, just like in acting, you fail more than you succeed. But that one moment of perfection — when the shot connects — makes all the struggle worth it.”

Dubai, the stage of dreams

Today, Madhavan is in Dubai promoting the Stars Golf League, alongside Mahesh Bhupathi. For him, the city is the perfect stage.

“Everybody and their mothers around the world wants to come to Dubai. I’m so glad we’re giving them another reason. And this is no exhibition match — it’s a million-dollar league. A serious blood sport.”

Life beyond the Greens

Along the way, golf gifted him friendships too.

“From Kapil Dev to Brian Lara, to people who aren’t famous but are deeply important to me — the game opened up my world.”

But more than anything, it grounded him.

“Golf saved me. It taught me to face vulnerability, to slow down, and to play honestly — both on the course and in front of the camera. For that, I’ll always be grateful.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
