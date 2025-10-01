From fear to freedom

He likens golf to life itself — a mix of patience, precision, and acceptance. “Professionals will tell you, they may only get three or four shots right in a round. That fascinated me. Because in golf, just like in acting, you fail more than you succeed. But that one moment of perfection — when the shot connects — makes all the struggle worth it.”

Dubai, the stage of dreams

Today, Madhavan is in Dubai promoting the Stars Golf League, alongside Mahesh Bhupathi. For him, the city is the perfect stage.

“Everybody and their mothers around the world wants to come to Dubai. I’m so glad we’re giving them another reason. And this is no exhibition match — it’s a million-dollar league. A serious blood sport.”

Life beyond the Greens

Along the way, golf gifted him friendships too.

“From Kapil Dev to Brian Lara, to people who aren’t famous but are deeply important to me — the game opened up my world.”

But more than anything, it grounded him.

“Golf saved me. It taught me to face vulnerability, to slow down, and to play honestly — both on the course and in front of the camera. For that, I’ll always be grateful.”