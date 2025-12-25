Indian actor Sidharth Prabhu's drunken altercation in Kerala goes viral

He fought with by-standers and the police
Indian TV actor Sidharth Prabhu has gone viral… for all the wrong reasons.
In a clip now circulating on social media, the actor’s car bumps into a pedestrian on MC Road in Kottayam, Kerala, on Wednesday.
At about 8.30pm, the vehicle being driven by the actor veered off course and reportedly hit a pedestrian. When others jumped in to help, reports mathrubhumi.com, Prabhu – who appeared intoxicated – began to argue and push the by-standers.
When police officers showed up, he reportedly continued to argue with them. They had to subdue and take him into custody using force. At one point, the video shows the actor lying on the road being belligerent.
Prabhu’s credits include Thatteem Mutteem, Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum, and Uppum Mulakum.
