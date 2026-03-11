‘Real Kerala story’: Viral ‘Maha Kumbh beauty’ Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala temple

The simple ceremony took place on Wednesday evening, only hours after the couple approached the Thampanoor police station seeking protection following objections from Monalisa’s family. Several people attended the small gathering, including MV Govindan, state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Monalisa Bhosle, the young woman who went viral during the Maha Kumbh 2025, married her boyfriend Farman Khan at a temple in Poovar, a coastal area near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, the couple went to the station earlier in the day after Monalisa said her family was trying to take her back home and pressure her to marry a relative.

Monalisa, a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, gained widespread attention during the Maha Kumbh 2025 when videos of her selling garlands went viral on social media.

Police later called Monalisa’s father, Jai Singh Bhosle, and explained that she is legally an adult and has the right to decide whom she wishes to live with.

Her relationship with Farman reportedly began a little over a year ago through Facebook. However, the interfaith relationship faced strong opposition from her family.

She had travelled to Kerala recently for the shooting of her first film, with scenes being filmed around Vizhinjam and Poovar. It was during this time that the family dispute surfaced.

“This is the real Kerala story, where people from different backgrounds can live together peacefully,” he said.

Before the wedding, Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is from the area, said the development reflected the spirit of the state.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.