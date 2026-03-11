GOLD/FOREX
‘Real Kerala story’: Viral ‘Maha Kumbh beauty’ Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala temple

Wedding held hours after couple sought police help over family opposition

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Monalisa Bhosle
Monalisa Bhosle

Monalisa Bhosle, the young woman who went viral during the Maha Kumbh 2025, married her boyfriend Farman Khan at a temple in Poovar, a coastal area near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, on Wednesday evening.

The simple ceremony took place on Wednesday evening, only hours after the couple approached the Thampanoor police station seeking protection following objections from Monalisa’s family. Several people attended the small gathering, including MV Govindan, state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Couple seeks police help

According to police sources, the couple went to the station earlier in the day after Monalisa said her family was trying to take her back home and pressure her to marry a relative.

Her relationship with Farman reportedly began a little over a year ago through Facebook. However, the interfaith relationship faced strong opposition from her family.

Police later called Monalisa’s father, Jai Singh Bhosle, and explained that she is legally an adult and has the right to decide whom she wishes to live with.

From viral fame to film sets

Monalisa, a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, gained widespread attention during the Maha Kumbh 2025 when videos of her selling garlands went viral on social media.

She had travelled to Kerala recently for the shooting of her first film, with scenes being filmed around Vizhinjam and Poovar. It was during this time that the family dispute surfaced.

By evening, a day that began with a police station visit ended in a quiet temple wedding for the couple.

Before the wedding, Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is from the area, said the development reflected the spirit of the state.

“This is the real Kerala story, where people from different backgrounds can live together peacefully,” he said.

