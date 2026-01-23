Modi flags off new Amrit Bharat trains, pitches BJP’s Kerala push

Railway officials said the Thiruvananthapuram–Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express would connect Kerala’s capital with major industrial, educational and medical hubs in Tamil Nadu, passing through Tirunelveli, Madurai and Tiruchchirappalli. The Thiruvananthapuram–Charlapalli service will link Kerala with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while the Nagercoil–Mangaluru Express will improve connectivity along the western coastal corridor through Kerala. The Thrissur–Guruvayur passenger service is expected to provide affordable daily travel for commuters, students and pilgrims.