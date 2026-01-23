Modi flags off new Amrit Bharat trains, pitches BJP’s Kerala push

Rail connectivity boost coincides with sharp political attack on Left and UDF
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off three new Amrit Bharat Express trains and a passenger service for Kerala, marking a significant expansion of rail connectivity in the state during his visit, before launching a sharp political offensive against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).
The new train services were inaugurated from multiple stations across Kerala, with Modi describing the rail expansion as part of the Centre’s broader push to modernise transport infrastructure and improve inter-state connectivity in the southern region.
The three Amrit Bharat Express trains will operate on the Nagercoil–Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram–Tambaram, and Thiruvananthapuram–Charlapalli routes. In addition, a new passenger train service between Thrissur and Guruvayur was flagged off. All four services will be operated and maintained by the Southern Railway.
Railway officials said the Thiruvananthapuram–Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express would connect Kerala’s capital with major industrial, educational and medical hubs in Tamil Nadu, passing through Tirunelveli, Madurai and Tiruchchirappalli. The Thiruvananthapuram–Charlapalli service will link Kerala with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while the Nagercoil–Mangaluru Express will improve connectivity along the western coastal corridor through Kerala. The Thrissur–Guruvayur passenger service is expected to provide affordable daily travel for commuters, students and pilgrims.
Passengers welcomed the new services, noting improved interiors, enhanced safety features such as CCTV cameras, charging points and better seating even in general coaches. The Amrit Bharat Express trains are positioned as a non-AC, affordable alternative offering better amenities than conventional mail and express trains.
Later in the day, addressing a large gathering of BJP workers at Putharikandam Maidan, Modi said the BJP’s recent victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation marked the beginning of a political transformation in Kerala.
“From Thiruvananthapuram begins Kerala’s change,” he said, describing the civic body win as historic and a foundation for people-centric governance in the state. He asserted that Kerala was ready to move beyond decades of alternating rule by the Left and the Congress-led UDF.
Launching a broadside against both fronts, Modi accused them of corruption, lack of accountability and blocking Central government schemes, including drinking water projects and PM-SHRI schools. He said decades of governance by the two alliances had stalled development and infrastructure growth.
Highlighting welfare initiatives, the Prime Minister said direct benefit transfers had ensured transparency, citing assistance to farmers and fisherfolk. He said the Centre had prioritised the fishing community through a dedicated ministry, credit facilities and insurance cover.
Modi also pointed to the Vizhinjam Port as an example of transformative infrastructure, saying it had already handled hundreds of ships and containers. He accused previous governments of stalling such projects through corruption and mismanagement.
In a moment that drew attention, Modi referred to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V.V. Rajesh as “my old friend” and “the pride of Thiruvananthapuram,” a remark seen as a symbolic endorsement of the BJP’s first mayor in Kerala. Rajesh became the state’s first BJP mayor following the party’s breakthrough civic victory.
Calling for a “Viksit Keralam,” Modi said the next 25 years would be crucial for the state and pitched the upcoming elections as a turning point in Kerala’s political history.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox