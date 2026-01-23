The gesture earned cheers and widespread attention as clips circulated online
Dubai: A touching moment unfolded during a public rally addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, when a young boy holding up a hand-drawn sketch of the Prime Minister caught his eye from the crowd.
As he spoke to supporters, the Prime Minister paused mid-speech and pointed out the child, who had been standing with his hands raised for a long time to display the artwork. Noting the boy’s patience, Modi addressed him warmly from the stage. “I have been seeing a child standing for a long time with his hands up in the air. You will get tired,” he said, prompting applause and smiles from the audience.
What followed turned the brief interaction into a memorable promise. The Prime Minister asked the boy to bring the sketch to him, write his postal address on the back, and assured him that he would personally write a letter in response. “Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, I will write to you,” Modi said, requesting the Special Protection Group (SPG) to help bring the child forward.
The gesture drew cheers from the crowd and quickly gained attention online after video clips of the moment were shared on social media. Many viewers described the interaction as a reminder of the human moments that can emerge even during large political gatherings.
The rally was part of the Prime Minister’s engagements in Kerala, where he addressed party workers and supporters. While political speeches often focus on policy and governance, the spontaneous exchange with the young admirer stood out, leaving the child — and many.
