Abu Dhabi resident and community leader grateful for prime minister's kind gesture
Dubai: An Indian expat community leader in the UAE has received a personal condolence letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the death of his mother last month, in a gesture that has deeply moved his family.
Jitendra Vaidya, CEO and stakeholder of a quality inspection service provider company in Abu Dhabi and president of the Indian People's Forum (IPF) UAE, one of the largest Indian socio-cultural organisations, received the letter at his family home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after his mother Usha Vaidya passed away in India.
A UAE resident for 28 years and an ardent Modi supporter, Jitendra has known him personally for over two decades. He described the prime minister's message as "not just sympathy, but a living example of duty, human values, and warmth."
In his condolence letter, PM Modi wrote: "I was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of your mother, Smt. Usha Vaidya ji. My heartfelt condolences are with you and your family during this difficult time."
Modi, who was known for his close bond with his mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away on December 30, 2022, acknowledged that a mother's affection and compassion are the greatest support in one's life.
He said: "It is difficult to express in words the sense of loss and emptiness that you and your family must be experiencing due to her demise."
Modi praised Usha as "a strong pillar and a source of inspiration for her family," noting that though she is no longer physically present, "the values, teachings, and sanskaras (cultural values) imparted by her will always remain alive within the family."
Jitendra, who coordinated the largest public event for PM Modi in the UAE, Ahlan Modi, during his historic visit to Abu Dhabi on February 13, 2024, expressed gratitude for the compassionate gesture.
"In this time of sorrow, the support of family and friends has been invaluable, and the condolence letter from honourable Prime Minister has given immense strength to me and my family," he told Gulf News.
Ministers and MLAs of the Madhya Pradesh government also attended the memorial service back home, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav personally visited the residence to convey condolences.
"With folded hands and deep gratitude, the family acknowledges this warmth and humanity," Jitendra said.
Last Saturday, more than 500 well-wishers, including prominent community members and businessmen, gathered at the Indian Social Centre Abu Dhabi for a prayer meeting in Usha's memory.
"My mother used to visit us every year. She has spent a long time here as a visitor," Jitendra said.
He recalled that his mother, born on the day India got independence, August 15, 1947, lost her husband when she was just 39 years.
“After that, she raised two young sons amid uncertainty, becoming both mother and father to me and my brother Nitin. She was deeply spiritual and lived by simple yet profound principles: think good for others, and God will think good for you; help others, and God will help you. Her courage, compassion, and spiritual depth gradually transformed hardship into stability, enabling her sons to build their lives.”
Usha Vaidya was the silent pillar behind her son's prominent role in the UAE's Indian community.
"In hindsight, every value, every achievement, and every step forward taken by us, her two sons, stands as a reflection of her upbringing. Life once flowed smoothly, brightened by her smile that was the family's greatest wealth. The void left by her passing is immeasurable," he added.
