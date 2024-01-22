Abu Dhabi: Indian expats in the UAE are gearing up for the largest ever Indian community summit, ‘Ahlan Modi’, in honour of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
Scheduled to be held at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 13, the event is a celebration of the close ties between India and the UAE and will offer the Indian community an opportunity to engage with their leader, the organisers said in a press release.
“The summit will be a spectacular showcase of the Indo-UAE friendship and the rich cultural tapestry of India, featuring over 400 local talents in a series of captivating performances. It marks a significant moment for the Indian diaspora to reflect on the Indian government’s accomplishments over the past decade and to embrace Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India’s future as a global leader,” the media statement said.
In recent years, the relationship between India and the UAE has flourished, strengthening bilateral trade and mutual understanding. This event follows the visit of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India, highlighting the deep connections forged by the leaders of both nations.
It will take place a day before Modi attends the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.
“Notably, Modi’s 2015 address in the UAE resonated with the Indian community, as it included the historic announcement of the land granted for the first Hindu temple in the region,” the press release highlighted.
It said ‘Ahlan Modi 2024’ is a collaborative effort of over 150 Indian community organisations in the UAE, designed to foster unity and interaction among Indian expatriates from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, embodying the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - the world is one family.
Registration for the event is now open on the website of Ahlan Modi. Complimentary transportation will be provided from all seven emirates to ensure participation. For additional assistance, a dedicated WhatsApp helpline (+971 56 385 8065) is available, the organisers added.