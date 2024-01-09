Ahmedbad: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, met on Tuesday to discuss the strong, historic ties between the UAE and India.

The two leaders explored ways to further these relations to advance the progress and prosperity of both nations and their people, within the framework of their comprehensive strategic and economic partnership.

The meeting took place in Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat, where His Highness and his accompanying delegation had been welcomed earlier by Prime Minister Modi.

Emphasising mutual commitment

During the talks, both sides emphasised their mutual commitment to expanding the scope of bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of the economy, energy, technology, climate action, and sustainable development. They also agreed to leverage all available opportunities to achieve the objectives of their developmental partnerships.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Indian Prime Minister discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, and underscored their support for all efforts that promote peace, cooperation, stability, and the resolution of conflicts through dialogue and understanding. They reiterated the importance of collective international action in addressing shared challenges and accelerating the wellbeing and prosperity of all peoples worldwide.

The talks also touched upon developments in the occupied Palestinian territories. The two leaders reaffirmed the necessity of working towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the protection of civilians, and providing sufficient, safe, and sustainable humanitarian aid. Additionally, they stressed the importance of preventing an escalation of the conflict that threatens regional security and stability, and the need to find a pathway to lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pleasure to be meeting again with the Indian Prime Minister, thanking him for the warm reception and hospitality. He wished the Republic of India and its people a happy year filled with successes and achievements, and extended his congratulations on India's upcoming Republic Day on 26th January.

A model for evolving relations

Sheikh Mohamed noted that the relationship between the UAE and India is not only historic and well-established, but also serves as a model for evolving relations based on mutual interests and strategic partnership. He pointed out that both countries are on the right path to achieving the goals of their comprehensive economic partnership.

Sheikh Mohamed referenced the UAE's position as a well-established hub for Indian businesses and investments, and a gateway to the Middle East and beyond that presents diverse opportunities to explore new markets and expand economic and trade ties.

Sheikh Mohamed also discussed how the UAE and India actively collaborate within various multilateral frameworks - foremost among them being the G20 and BRICS - to address shared global challenges. He reiterated to the Indian Prime Minister that the UAE remains committed to forging partnerships and building bridges of cooperation in order to achieve mutual benefit and progress for the people of the world.

The President highlighted the ongoing and fruitful cooperation between the UAE and India in the field of climate action. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his attendance at the COP28 climate conference held in the UAE in December, and for his contributions towards the event's significant outcomes that aim to benefit all of humanity.

Narendra Modi expressed his thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for his support in strengthening UAE-India relations. He confirmed his country's dedication to further develop and expand these ties, capitalising on the numerous opportunities to foster and elevate them in the future.

The Indian Prime Minister hosted a dinner in honour of the visit of Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed and Modi witness exchange of MoUs UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi today witnessed the exchange of a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at further enhancing collaboration between the two nations.



The exchange took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat during His Highness' working visit to India. The agreements included:



* Memorandum of understanding for investment cooperation in the development of food complexes.



* Memorandum of understanding for investment cooperation in renewable energy.



* Memorandum of understanding for investment cooperation in innovative healthcare.



* Memorandum of understanding on establishing sustainable, green and efficient ports.



From the UAE side, the MOUs were exchanged by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World. Representing India at the exchange were Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Pashupati Kumar Paras, Minister of Food Processing Industries; and Rajkumar Beniwal, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Indian Administrative Service.



The exchange ceremony was witnessed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; along with a number of other officials from both sides.



