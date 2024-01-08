Baku: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday attended a dinner banquet hosted by His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in honour of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.
The banquet, a part of His Highness' visit, was also attended by members of his delegation, along with ministers and senior officials from Azerbaijan.
Sheikh Mohamed visits Tomb of National Leader, Martyrs’ Lane
During his official visit, Sheikh Mohamed visited the tomb of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, where His Highness laid a wreath. Sheikh Mohamed also visited the Martyrs’ Lane, placing a wreath at the Eternal Flame Memorial.
Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed during his visit to the tomb and Martyrs’ Lane were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.
Welcoming His Highness upon his arrival were Eldar Azizov, Mayor of Baku, and a number of senior officials.