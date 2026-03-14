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Anwar Gargash says attacks on Gulf states expose Iran’s weakness and deepening isolation

UAE's resilience shines amid Iranian aggression, says UAE Adviser

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Anwar Gargash says attacks on Gulf states expose Iran’s weakness and deepening isolation

Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, stressed that Iran’s attempts to target Gulf countries in response to American and Israeli strikes reflect the military weakness, moral bankruptcy and growing political isolation.

In a post on X, Gargash said such actions demonstrate Tehran’s inability to directly confront its adversaries, adding that “misleading media statements will not conceal this reality”.

He added that a “return to reason” requires Iran to stop targeting neighbouring countries and instead engage constructively with regional mediation efforts.

Gargash also stressed the UAE’s resilience in the face of regional tensions, saying the country continues to demonstrate that its strength and unity are greater than the aggressor’s hostility.

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