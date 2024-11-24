Ahmedabad in the spotlight

While the exact host city remains unspecified, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Modi's home state, is widely speculated to be the frontrunner. The semi-arid city, known for summer temperatures exceeding 50°C (122°F), boasts the world's largest cricket stadium, named after Modi. It also serves as the base for the Adani Group, a conglomerate whose ties to Modi have drawn scrutiny amid allegations of corruption.

A sporting revolution or mirage?

Despite its population, India's Olympic track record is modest, with only 10 gold medals to date. Observers see the Games as a potential turning point for Indian sports, offering what sports lawyer Nandan Kamath calls an "unprecedented window of opportunity." Yet concerns persist about a "top-down" approach that prioritizes elite athletes over grassroots development.

Critics argue India's poor sports governance, infrastructure challenges, and a history of corruption could derail the effort. The 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, plagued by delays and mismanagement, serve as a cautionary tale.

A high-stakes gamble