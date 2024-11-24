Thousands unite on Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run

Thousands gathered on Sunday for Dubai Run 2024, the world’s largest free fun run, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a vibrant running track. The event saw participants of all fitness levels join in on this unforgettable experience, with the road becoming a massive, vibrant running track.

Air India refunded $6,300 to a passenger after a video of its first-class cabin went viral.

15 hours of first-class horror: Air India refunds fare

Air India refunded $6,300 to Anip Patel after his viral video criticized the airline's first-class cabin on a 15-hour Chicago-to-Delhi flight. Patel called the experience "nightmarish," citing broken entertainment and no Wi-Fi, despite hopes for improved service under new management.

Riyadh metro set to launch first phase on november 27 Image Credit: @_RiyadhMetro/X

Riyadh Metro to begin partial operations on Wednesday

Riyadh is set to launch the first phase of its groundbreaking metro system on November 27, with trains operating on three of six planned lines. As the world’s longest driverless metro, the project is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to reduce car dependency, ease traffic congestion, and enhance Riyadh’s role as a global trade hub.

Beware of fake offers. Always check links before clicking, says e&.

53GB free data on Eid Al Etihad holidays?