Thousands unite on Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run
Thousands gathered on Sunday for Dubai Run 2024, the world’s largest free fun run, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a vibrant running track. The event saw participants of all fitness levels join in on this unforgettable experience, with the road becoming a massive, vibrant running track.
15 hours of first-class horror: Air India refunds fare
Air India refunded $6,300 to Anip Patel after his viral video criticized the airline's first-class cabin on a 15-hour Chicago-to-Delhi flight. Patel called the experience "nightmarish," citing broken entertainment and no Wi-Fi, despite hopes for improved service under new management.
Riyadh Metro to begin partial operations on Wednesday
Riyadh is set to launch the first phase of its groundbreaking metro system on November 27, with trains operating on three of six planned lines. As the world’s longest driverless metro, the project is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to reduce car dependency, ease traffic congestion, and enhance Riyadh’s role as a global trade hub.
53GB free data on Eid Al Etihad holidays?
e&, the UAE's largest telecommunications provider, has urged customers to be cautious when encountering social media offers. A viral message circulating on WhatsApp and other platforms promoted a free 53GB data package for UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad (National Day) celebration.