UAE astronomers photograph increased solar flares and sunspots from Abu Dhabi

New image of M16 Eagle Nebula unveiled, showcasing the cosmos in vivid detail

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
UAE telescope reveals Sun’s powerful flares and dark sunspots
Dubai: UAE astronomers photographed heightened solar activity at noon on Sunday from the Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi.

Using a Hydrogen Alpha solar telescope, a specialised instrument designed to observe the Sun’s chromosphere, the team captured multiple sunspots, appearing as dark black patches across the solar surface.

These sunspots indicate areas of intense magnetic activity and are key markers for understanding fluctuations in solar energy output.

Solar spicules, filaments, and prominences

The observations also revealed small solar spicules along the Sun’s edge—narrow, jet-like eruptions of hot gas that can extend thousands of kilometres into space.

Additional features included dark solar filaments, elongated regions of dense, cooler gas suspended by magnetic fields, and prominences, massive arcs of gas that extend from the Sun’s edge into space. These phenomena provide insights into the Sun’s magnetic environment, energy transport, and solar wind patterns.

Focusing on the chromosphere

The Hydrogen Alpha telescope allowed astronomers to capture the chromosphere, the Sun’s layer above the visible photosphere. Unlike the photosphere, the chromosphere contains dynamic features such as spicules, filaments, and prominences, which are invisible to the naked eye.

Studying this layer is crucial for understanding solar eruptions and their effects on space weather, which can impact satellites, communications, and power systems on Earth.

Eagle Nebula: Cosmic collaboration across continents

Earlier on Saturday, a new image of the M16 Nebula, also known as the Eagle Nebula, was unveiled, showcasing the universe’s cosmic beauty in vivid detail. The project was led by four Jordanian astronomers — George Al Lahham, Muktham Abu Al An, Haitham Hamdi, and Ammar Al Sakji — who collaborated across continents using telescopes in Jordan, the UAE, and the US.

Over 9 hours, 48 minutes, and 40 seconds of exposure, the team captured 3,532 individual frames, later processed into a single stunning image by Haitham Hamdi. The photograph reveals the iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’, massive columns of gas and dust where new stars are born, located about 7,000 light-years away in the Serpens constellation.

Significance of the observations

Both projects underscore the value of collaboration, ingenuity, and advanced imaging techniques in astronomy. They demonstrate how even modest equipment, combined with expertise and teamwork, can reveal the grandeur of the cosmos, track solar activity, and contribute to understanding celestial phenomena that influence life on Earth.

