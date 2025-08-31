Earlier on Saturday, a new image of the M16 Nebula, also known as the Eagle Nebula, was unveiled, showcasing the universe’s cosmic beauty in vivid detail. The project was led by four Jordanian astronomers — George Al Lahham, Muktham Abu Al An, Haitham Hamdi, and Ammar Al Sakji — who collaborated across continents using telescopes in Jordan, the UAE, and the US.