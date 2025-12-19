NASA's ongoing watch: 3I/ATLAS comet leaves 15 'anomalies' as it exits Solar System

Jet pointing toward the Sun, not away from it: Unlike comets that eject material away from solar heat, 3I/ATLAS's jet directs inward.

Tightly collimated jet: The ejection is unusually focused, like a narrow beam rather than a diffuse spray.

Stable jet direction over time: It maintains consistency, defying expectations of variability.

Retrograde orbit: Travelling counter to planetary motion, increasing the odds of gravitational interactions.

Orbit nearly opposite to the ecliptic plane: Highly inclined, making its path through the system atypical.

Close flybys of multiple planets: It has grazed Jupiter, Mars, Venus, and others without disruption.

Avoids a close pass with Earth: Despite proximity, it steers clear of hazardous distances.

No clear dust coma: Lacking the hazy envelope of dust and gas common in active comets.

Unusual brightness behaviour: Fluctuations in luminosity don't match standard models.

Activity at distances where comets are usually inactive: Outbursts occur far from the Sun, where ice shouldn't sublimate.

Abnormal response to solar heating: Reactions to warmth deviate from predicted patterns.

Nickel detected without iron: Spectral analysis shows nickel but no accompanying iron, an odd composition.

Lack of expected carbon-based volatiles: Missing common organic compounds found in comets.

Jet behaviour not explained by water-ice sublimation: Traditional mechanisms don't account for the jets.