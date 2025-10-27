Alien comet 3I/ATLAS set to stun Earth with closest approach

Interstellar visitor fires off a massive jet toward the Sun — and it looks incredible
A cosmic tourist just dropped by our solar system, and it’s putting on quite the show.
Astronomers are dazzled with a spectacular display of ice and dust jets as an interstellar visitor known as 3I/ATLAS speeds toward the Sun.
The mysterious interstellar visitor is now turning heads: It's bending all the comet rulebooks.
Since its grand debut in July 2025, this cosmic oddball has been showing some seriously strange moves that have scientists scratching their helmets.
Four major space telescopes around the world have confirmed it’s not your garden-variety comet.
On October 30 it will get about 1.8 astronomical units (roughly 167 million miles) from Earth.
The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, a true traveller from beyond our solar neighbourhood, has been caught on camera blasting a huge jet of gas and dust — straight toward the Sun.
The jaw-dropping image, taken on August 2 by the Two-meter Twin Telescope at Spain’s Teide Observatory in the Canary Islands, shows the comet flaring up as sunlight heats its icy core.
This isn’t your average comet, though.
3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed “interstellar” object (from another star) ever spotted zipping through our solar system.
The first was the mysterious ʻOumuamua in 2017, followed by 2I/Borisov in 2019.
Unlike the usual comets that loop around the Sun again and again, this one is on a “hyperbolic” trajectory — basically a one-way ticket.
It came from another star system, was likely kicked out millions of years ago, and it’s just passing through before vanishing back into deep space —possibly forever.
Astronomers say the comet’s nucleus is less than 1 km wide, surrounded by a glowing cloud of dust and gas (the coma).
But what makes 3I/ATLAS extra interesting is its chemistry — it’s loaded with carbon dioxide, cyanide, and even atomic nickel vapor, which gives it a unique glow and smell (if you could somehow sniff space).
The comet will make its closest approach around October 30, getting about 1.8 astronomical units (roughly 167 million miles) from Earth.
That’s far enough to be totally safe.
But it's close enough that skywatchers with small telescopes might be able to catch a glimpse before it heads back into the cold void.
Astrophysicist Miquel Serra-Ricart pointed out that the comet’s tail facing away from the Sun is “the usual” behaviour — classic comet physics in action.
From flipping its tail direction like a cosmic dance move to releasing unusual gases and metals, 3I/ATLAS is keeping everyone on their toes.
Harvard’s Avi Loeb even threw some shade, suggesting this visitor might be more spaceship than snowball — a “Trojan horse” of outer space secrets.
But still, seeing it in such crisp detail is a rare treat.
So yeah — an alien comet just rolled through the neighbourhood, fired off a massive jet, and reminded everyone that the universe still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve.
Whether it’s a comet or an alien reconnaissance craft, one thing’s for sure: 3I/ATLAS is breaking the mould and making astronomers’ jobs a whole lot more exciting.
Watch this space — things are about to get weirder. And keep your telescopes ready...who knows what might show up next.
Type: Interstellar comet (third confirmed visitor from beyond our solar system)
Origin: Likely ejected from a distant star system millions of years ago
Path: "Hyperbolic" trajectory — one-time pass through the solar system
Nucleus size: Estimated to be under 1 km wide
Composition: Rich in carbon dioxide, cyanide, and atomic nickel vapor
Tail activity: Massive jet observed pointing toward the Sun in August 2025
Visibility:
Current brightness (magnitude): 12–14 — far too dim for the naked eye
Viewing requirements: Telescope with at least an 8-inch (200mm) aperture under dark skies
Current status: Unobservable from Earth due to solar conjunction
Next viewing window: Expected to reappear in early December 2025
Orbit & safety
Closest approach to Earth: 1.8 astronomical units (about 167 million miles)
Perihelion (closest to the Sun): October 29–30, 2025 — slightly inside Mars’ orbit
Threat level: Zero — the comet poses no danger to Earth
Fun Fact
When it swings by the Sun, 3I/ATLAS will flare up dramatically as its ices vaporise, giving astronomers a rare peek at how alien comets behave when they heat up near our star.
