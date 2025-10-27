Alien comet 3I/ATLAS set to stun Earth with closest approach

Type: Interstellar comet (third confirmed visitor from beyond our solar system)

Origin: Likely ejected from a distant star system millions of years ago

Path: "Hyperbolic" trajectory — one-time pass through the solar system

Nucleus size: Estimated to be under 1 km wide

Composition: Rich in carbon dioxide, cyanide, and atomic nickel vapor

Tail activity: Massive jet observed pointing toward the Sun in August 2025