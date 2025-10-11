Rare Lemmon Comet to light up UAE skies and be visible for naked eye this October—but when?

Meteors will appear as bright streaks of light, accompanied by a faint hissing sound
Dubai: A rare celestial event is set to grace the skies over the UAE and much of the world later this month, as the Lemmon Comet (C/2025 A6) becomes visible to the naked eye under ideal conditions, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
Al Jarwan said that the comet will be visible from October 17 to 20, provided that observations are made away from city lights in areas with dark, clear skies and minimal atmospheric disturbance Al Khaleej newspaper reported. During this period, the comet will be well-positioned for viewing and unaffected by moonlight.
The non-periodic comet, which has an orbital period of roughly 1,350 years, was discovered on January 3, 2025, by the Mount Lemmon Survey Observatory in Arizona, USA.
Since its discovery, its brightness has increased dramatically, from a magnitude of +21.5 to around +5.5 to +6.5, making it potentially visible through small telescopes or binoculars, and possibly to the naked eye under optimal conditions.
According to Al Jarwan, the comet will make its closest approach to Earth on October 21, at a distance of 0.59 astronomical units (approximately 88.3 million kilometers). It will then reach its closest point to the Sun (perihelion) on November 8, at a distance of 0.53 astronomical units.
He added that the comet is expected to reach peak brightness between October 30 and November 1, potentially shining at a magnitude between +3 and +5, depending on viewing conditions.
Between October 10 and 18, the comet will appear below the Ursa Major constellation, moving toward Boötes. By October 20, when the new moon phase occurs, it will likely be visible above the western horizon near the bright star Arcturus, the fourth-brightest star in the night sky.
Around sunset, it will be approximately 20 degrees above the horizon, gradually setting by around 7:40 p.m. local time.
In addition to the comet, Al Jarwan noted that UAE residents will also have the chance to witness the Orionid meteor shower on October 20, an annual spectacle that occurs when Earth passes through debris from Halley’s Comet.
The meteors, he said, will appear as bright streaks of light, sometimes accompanied by a faint hissing sound as they burn up in the upper atmosphere.
