Spot comet SWAN25B above the western horizon after sunset
Dubai: The Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory successfully photographed a newly discovered bright comet, SWAN25B, last night—just hours after it was first spotted.
Using its 14-inch main telescope, the observatory tracked the comet immediately after sunset. In the resulting image, the comet appears as a faint spot, while nearby stars show as small streaks due to the comet’s rapid motion.
Amateur astronomers can also view SWAN25B using a small telescope. Look above the western horizon after sunset, as the comet is currently about 30 degrees from the sun. It remains visible for roughly one hour after sunset.
The image faced some limitations from dust, clouds, and atmospheric haze. Observers in darker, clearer locations may capture the comet’s tail more distinctly, which can extend several degrees across the sky.
