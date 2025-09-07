Stunning Blood Moon photos from Makkah bring the eclipse to followers worldwide
Dubai: A total lunar eclipse lit up the skies over Makkah, offering breathtaking views for skywatchers. The Moon gradually turned a deep red as it passed through Earth’s shadow, creating a striking Blood Moon.
Photography enthusiasts captured the celestial spectacle, sharing stunning images on SPA’s social media handles, giving followers worldwide a front-row seat to this rare astronomical event.
Skies over Saudi Arabia and much of the world were treated to a total lunar eclipse, one of the longest in recent years.
The eclipse lasted around 83 minutes, giving skywatchers ample time to enjoy the spectacular display.
