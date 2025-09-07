GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Blood Moon in Saudi Arabia: Total lunar eclipse mesmerises skywatchers in Makkah

Stunning Blood Moon photos from Makkah bring the eclipse to followers worldwide

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Blood Moon photos from Makkah shared on SPA’s social media, bringing the eclipse to followers worldwide.
Blood Moon photos from Makkah shared on SPA’s social media, bringing the eclipse to followers worldwide.
SPA

Dubai: A total lunar eclipse lit up the skies over Makkah, offering breathtaking views for skywatchers. The Moon gradually turned a deep red as it passed through Earth’s shadow, creating a striking Blood Moon.

Photography enthusiasts captured the celestial spectacle, sharing stunning images on SPA’s social media handles, giving followers worldwide a front-row seat to this rare astronomical event.

A record-long celestial show

Skies over Saudi Arabia and much of the world were treated to a total lunar eclipse, one of the longest in recent years.

The eclipse lasted around 83 minutes, giving skywatchers ample time to enjoy the spectacular display.

Blood Moon over Saudi Arabia

Skywatchers in Saudi Arabia witnessed a total lunar eclipse, with the Moon turning a deep red to create a stunning Blood Moon. Earlier, Al-Baha showcased a spectacular sunset, providing a perfect backdrop for the celestial spectacle. Photography enthusiasts captured and shared breathtaking images across social media, giving followers worldwide a glimpse of this rare astronomical event.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaLunar Eclipse

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Total lunar eclipse: Blood Moon dazzles UAE skywatchers

Total lunar eclipse: Blood Moon dazzles UAE skywatchers

15m ago7m read
The full moon, also known as the ‘Blood Moon,’ is seen in Mexico City, during a lunar eclipse. Stargazers across a swathe of the world marvelled at a dramatic red ‘Blood Moon’ during a rare total lunar eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse: Skywatchers marvel at Blood Moon

1h ago2m read
The red glow stems from sunlight refracted through Earth’s atmosphere, filtering out blue light and letting red and orange tones illuminate the Moon.

How to watch the rare Blood Moon in UAE tonight

4m read
'Blood Moon' explained: A visual guide to the red glow

'Blood Moon' explained: A visual guide to the red glow

4m read